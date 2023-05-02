Tuesday

2nd May 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Why are Google's consultants advising on EU monopoly policy?

  • Now the commission has outsourced developing its merger policy to none other than a consultancy that helps Google push through mergers and acquisitions (Photo: Aray Chen)

By

Listen to article

The European Commission keeps hiring consultants with a vested interest to guide them in drafting laws and strategies.

Over the years Corporate Europe Observatory has uncovered numerous cases, for example when big consultancies advising companies on dodging taxes were hired to help design the EU's approach to tax havens. Or when major fossil-fuel investor BlackRock was hired to advise on banking and climate change.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Now the commission has outsourced developing its merger policy to none other than a consultancy that helps Google push through mergers and acquisitions. It seems the European Commission hasn't learned from its past scandals so it's high time for MEPs to act to stop this problem.

In 2021 the European Commission hired the economic consultancy firm RBB Economics to evaluate one of its merger control tools. RBB Economics isn't a household name, but its role in merger controls cannot be underestimated. The company works for some of the largest corporations in the world to push through mergers and acquisitions and has a long-standing relationship with Google and several other tech companies. It has played a role as a consultant for big companies in most of the recent big and controversial merger cases handled by EU competition authorities.

Moreover, RBB Economics has for years lobbied in favour of weak enforcement of the EU's merger rules, and against key provisions of the Digital Markets Act which aims to rein in Big Tech's monopoly power.

In May 2021 a partner at RBB economics said in a panel discussion organised with Apple that in "[digital] markets concentration is natural" and that tech monopolies should be rewarded for their 'risky investments' with "monopoly rents".

Almost no EU mergers blocked

The European Commission's evaluation of its merger rules comes at a crucial moment. Decades of lax merger enforcement policies have led to ever more market concentration. Studies have shown that extreme market concentration leads to increased income inequality, weakened labour rights, higher prices for consumers, and undermines democracy.

In no other sector is this more obvious than tech. Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon are four of the top five largest companies in the world by market capitalisation.

Big Tech has used its dominance to acquire any potential competitors that might threaten this status. Meanwhile regulators have barely intervened to block any of its mergers.

European Commission figures show that between 1990 and 2021 only 30 out of 8083 notified mergers were blocked by the EU, a mere 0.37 per cent. A study for Corporate Europe Observatory shows that the commission approved nine out of 10 notified mergers without any conditions.

However, with the recently approved Digital Markets Act (DMA) Big Tech market power has come under increased public and regulatory scrutiny in Europe. Additionally, in 2021 the Commission started a broad review of its competition policy, in part to tackle the harm caused by digital monopolies.

In a context where market concentration and monopoly power are finally being questioned by regulators, it is especially alarming that an important part of that agenda is being outsourced to a consultancy company with a long track record of defending companies with monopoly interests.

Normalising conflicts of interest

The European Commission has previous form in hiring consultancy firms to undertake investigations and analysis in a policy area where these consultancies have a financial interest.

In 2020 this caused a major scandal when the commission decided to hire the asset manager BlackRock — perhaps the world's premium fossil fuel investor — to investigate how to make banking more sustainable. More than 30 MEPs signed a protest letter, and some joined a coalition of NGOs who complained to the European Ombudsman.

The ombudsman's resulting decision was remarkably robust, calling for an overhaul of the rules. While the commission did follow up by drafting several amendments to the Financial Regulation, our research shows that it has not made any attempt to strengthen its own internal procedures on hiring consultants with conflicts of interest. This explains how RBB Economics could be handed a contract that allows them to gain another foothold in EU competition policy.

To have any credibility going forward the commission must end its tradition of hiring consultants with a strong vested interest, and chart a different path in its approach to mergers. And MEPs should demand that the Commission introduces a genuine check on conflicts of interest before awarding contracts on politically important consultancy work.

Most significantly, the European Parliament is negotiating a reform of the Financial Regulation which offers a unique opportunity to ensure that consultancy firms with a vested interest are once and for all excluded from public tenders. Let's not squander this moment.

Author bio

Bram Vranken and Kenneth Haar are researchers and campaigners at Corporate Europe Observatory, the NGO exposing corporate lobbying in Brussels.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Google loses price-comparison case, emboldening EU regulators
  2. Google, Fitbit, and a big decision for EU Commission
  3. EU sides with Google in data protection case
  4. Big Tech's attempt to water down the EU AI act revealed
EU sides with Google in data protection case

The European Commission suggests the French data protection watchdog overstretched its remit to make Google delist names on a global scale from search query results, as part of the 'right to be forgotten' rule in the EU's data protection regulation.

Big Tech's attempt to water down the EU AI act revealed

The launch of ChatGPT has sparked a worldwide debate on Artificial Intelligence systems. Amidst Big Tech's proclamations that these AI systems will revolutionise our daily lives, the companies are engaged in a fierce lobbying battle to water-down regulations.

German cannabis reform: more mirrors than smoke?

Where now for Germany? A hybrid of the best parts of the Dutch and Spanish systems seems a likely forward, since both have been proven to work without incurring the wrath of other Europe member states

An interesting Czech vs Slovak split over China policy

In the Czech Republic, the extravagant promises of Chinese investment never materialised and the former president Miloš Zeman's sycophancy toward Xi Jinping provoked a wide revulsion. In contrast, Slovakia has avoided a real debate about its relationship with China.

German cannabis reform: more mirrors than smoke?

Where now for Germany? A hybrid of the best parts of the Dutch and Spanish systems seems a likely forward, since both have been proven to work without incurring the wrath of other Europe member states

Latest News

  1. Why are Google's consultants advising on EU monopoly policy?
  2. Hungary's EU funds and corruption in focus This WEEK
  3. Frontex policy on rights-abusing EU states 'not fit for purpose'
  4. German cannabis reform: more mirrors than smoke?
  5. The Green Deal's deadly secret — asbestos removal
  6. Erdoğan's propaganda machine faces ultimate test
  7. For the EU disabled, earning money can mean losing benefits
  8. EU fixing to leave Bangui, as Russian influence grows

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  4. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  5. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  6. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality
  5. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us