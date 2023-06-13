Tuesday

Moldova's free press is not the rosy picture Brussels imagines

As the Republic of Moldova inches towards integration into the European Union, Moldovan journalists are grappling with censorship and repression unfolding right under the watchful eyes of EU leaders.

It may appear to the European community that democracy and freedom of speech exist in Moldova, yet the struggles faced by actual media personnel suggest otherwise. And so a crucial question arises: does Moldova have a future in the EU when reality diverges drastically from perception?

The majority of polls and statistics paint the picture of Moldova as a country with progressive authorities who uphold the rule of law and promote democracy. The Economist Intelligence Unit's latest annual Democracy Index labels Moldova as a flawed democracy, ranking 69 out of 167 countries, with a score of 6.23 out of 10.

This suggests a country with democratic potential, and its authorities appear committed to satisfying its populace and furthering development. In alignment with European values, the Moldovan government has earned the country's EU membership candidacy status.

Numerous published ratings indicate the Moldovan authorities also advocate for freedom of speech and press. This year's World Press Freedom Index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), assigned Moldova a score of 77.62 out of 100, positioning the country at 28 out of 180. This marked a leap of 12 places from the previous year.

Despite this promising picture, not all that glitters is gold.

The Freedom House's Nations in Transit report reveals democracy in Moldova to be at a mere 35.71 percent out of 100, with a democracy score of 3.14 out of 7, reflecting a neglect of democracy and other European values.

Why such discrepancies in various ratings? It appears that local authorities allow only those media outlets that portray Moldovan politicians in a flattering light to operate freely. Media censorship is rife, with only journalists who speak positively of the authorities permitted to work, resulting in bias.

Despite outward appearances, the actual situation regarding press freedom in Moldova does not align with the ranking results. The Moldovan government remains tightlipped about its authoritarian tactics and the challenges journalists encounter, regardless of their political leanings.

Journalists face a multitude of obstacles, ranging from state institutions refusing to communicate or comment on requests to being denied accreditation to critical political events.

Several were denied accreditation to the European Political Community Summit held in Moldova on 1 June, despite fulfilling all requirements. Access to sources, or rather, the right to information, was restricted to a select few journalists.

Recent times have witnessed systematic curtailment of freedom of speech and expression in Moldova, despite constitutional guarantees of these rights. The Moldovan authorities have categorised citizens and journalists into 'right' and 'wrong', refusing to collaborate with independent journalists by branding any news unfavourable to the current government as propaganda.

This is not the first instance where press freedom issues have surfaced in Moldova. Several Romanian-speaking TV channels were banned by authorities last year, accused of contravening broadcasting rules and consequently depriving journalists of platforms for impartial reporting.

With the suspension of broadcasting licenses for "inconvenient" TV channels, numerous media workers lost their jobs and experienced limitations in their freedom to practice professional journalism.

The Moldovan government has chosen to suppress freedom of speech and press, sidelining the pressing task of constructing a European democracy. This strategy misinforms not only the Moldovan population but also the international community.

The EU, while extolling actions that threaten its foundational values, seems oblivious to democracy's slippage into authoritarianism, starkly visible in broad daylight.

Alexei Lungu is a journalist from the Republic of Moldova. He worked for the national newspaper “Flux” from 2006. In 2010, he was hired as a reporter at Publika TV. For ten years he was a producer of political and economic talk shows and a special reporter for European and US institutions. He is currently a talk-show producer at the national TV-6 channel, and is president of the campaign Stop Media Ban.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

