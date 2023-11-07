Tuesday

7th Nov 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Is EU nature restoration law at risk of becoming a lame duck?

  • With the EU elections just around the corner, decision-makers would do wisely to deliver on their green commitments (Photo: Coline Balfroid)

By

Listen to article

Brussels and the EU institutions with which it has become synonymous is often dismissed as a bureaucratic blackhole. But nothing captured public attention at the beginning of the summer like the political pantomime around the EU Nature Restoration Law (NRL).

With political bigwigs including French president Emmanuel Macron wading into the debate, it was with an intense sense of relief that those of us supporting binding rules to restore nature and biodiversity saw the European Parliament finally support the law in a crunch vote in Strasbourg.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Member states failed for years to protect harbour porpoise in the Baltic (Photo: Seas At Risk)

This may all feel like a distant memory, but the NRL is far from a done deal — and this ongoing final stage of negotiations is where it faces the highest danger of being reduced from groundbreaking law to lame duck.

Right now, the parliament, European Commission, and member states are deep in talks on the ins and outs of the law.

While the text adopted by the parliament in July was far from perfect — for example, it removed the obligation to conserve what is restored, a no-brainer for anyone that has ever done home gardening — it included one game changing section critical to making restoration efforts work at sea.

The parliament's position is that countries must find joint solutions when there is a conflict between marine restoration and harmful fishing like bottom trawling. This is perfectly logical, and the option to do this already exists in the Common Fisheries Policy.

The problem? Member states ignore it. The result? A huge mismatch between commitments to protect marine ecosystems on paper, and what happens in practice.

Marine wildlife including common dolphins, seabirds, and commercially exploited fish are the victims of this optional approach to managing the impacts of the EU's powerful fishing industry.

Despite 30-year-old EU obligations to protect and restore certain marine life and ecosystems, member states have so far vastly failed to curb the destructive impact of fishing.

Bye bye porpoises?

For example, it was only when the commission stepped in with mandatory temporary measures, after member states failed for years to protect harbour porpoise in the Baltic, that member states put in place conservation measures to save this critically endangered sea mammal from extinction.

An opt-in approach to nature restoration clearly does not work. Destructive fishing, including bottom trawling, affects 86 percent of the seabed area that EU countries identified for protection.

In some cases, bottom trawling intensity is higher inside so-called protected areas than outside. This is why solutions like the ones put forward by the parliament, requiring member states to introduce timely restrictions on destructive fishing — and giving the commission power to take emergency action if they fail to do so — are essential if the NRL is to be more than an empty shell.

Global reliance on a healthy ocean cannot be overstated. It gives us half of the oxygen we breathe, provides the weather systems on which agriculture so desperately depends, and stabilises the climate by absorbing 25 percent of CO2 and buffering against extreme climate change. An NRL that makes marine restoration possible is not just common sense — it is a necessity.

But now the law is in closed door interinstitutional negotiations, whose secrecy is infamous, and the threat to the NRL is greater now that its biggest defender — Frans Timmermans — has left Brussels for domestic politics. From the commission's side, it falls to Virginijus Sinkevičius, commissioner for the environment, oceans and fisheries, to get the executive's green and blue promises over the line.

Attention has also turned to the more moderate and climate-conscious involved in the talks: parliament rapporteur César Luena, environment committee chair Pascal Canfin and his liberal Renew Europe group, and national ministers who profile themselves as pro-nature, such as France's Christophe Béchu and Spain's Teresa Ribera, who has the added pressure of being in the council driving seat until the end of the Spanish presidency.

The announcement of the European Green Deal (which includes the NRL) in December 2019 was a turning point and a promise of a sustainable and just future for Europe.

Since then, from the pandemic pushing social and economic structures to the brink, to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing crisis, occurrences that seemingly have little environmental or climate angle were used as excuses to hit the brakes on nature restoration.

Fortunately, thanks to scientists, businesses, and citizens speaking up in droves to fight the right and far-right's hysteria about food security and Father Christmas, facts won over fiction when it came to the parliament vote.

Recent surveys find that nearly three-quarters of Europeans think the cost of not tackling climate change will be much higher than that of investing in a fair green transition, and nearly one-third expect the parliament to take action against climate change. With the EU elections just around the corner, decision-makers would do wisely to deliver on their green commitments.

Author bio

Dr Monica Verbeek is executive director of Seas At Risk. Vera Coelho is deputy vice-president of Oceana Europe.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Timmermans thanks climate activists for nature vote victory
  2. Nature restoration law survives, but critics slam bittersweet win
  3. MEPs denounce EPP 'fake news' on eve of key nature vote
  4. The 'regulatory fatigue' fightback against EU Green Deal
MEPs denounce EPP 'fake news' on eve of key nature vote

MEPs will determine the future of the Nature Restoration Law on Wednesday — amid a concerted pushback led by the European People's Party (EPP), which has been accused of poisoning the debate with fake news.

Analysis

The 'regulatory fatigue' fightback against EU Green Deal

With environmental legislation perceived as excessively burdensome by various member state capitals, farmer groups, business lobbies, and some groups in the EU parliament, what does that mean for the Green Deal ahead of the 2024 European Parliament elections?

Ukraine's EU accession will be tricky - but start with defence

The EU is faced with a dilemma. On the one hand, geopolitical considerations are prompting it to hasten Ukraine's integration. On the other hand, many in the EU and Ukraine believe in merit-based progression — conditional on Kyiv's reforms.

Some uncomfortable truths for EU's 140 ambassadors this week

Some 140 EU ambassadors meet their boss in Brussels this week. Unfair though it may seem, Europe's global credibility depends on how strongly it pressures Israel on agreeing to a humanitarian ceasefire, protecting civilians and allowing more aid into Gaza.

Ukraine's EU accession will be tricky - but start with defence

The EU is faced with a dilemma. On the one hand, geopolitical considerations are prompting it to hasten Ukraine's integration. On the other hand, many in the EU and Ukraine believe in merit-based progression — conditional on Kyiv's reforms.

Some uncomfortable truths for EU's 140 ambassadors this week

Some 140 EU ambassadors meet their boss in Brussels this week. Unfair though it may seem, Europe's global credibility depends on how strongly it pressures Israel on agreeing to a humanitarian ceasefire, protecting civilians and allowing more aid into Gaza.

Latest News

  1. EU tightens rules on political advertising — but not until 2025
  2. EU ministers prepare for fiscal talks endgame
  3. Is EU nature restoration law at risk of becoming a lame duck?
  4. Neither Hamas nor Israel should rule Gaza in future, EU says
  5. Crunch point in talks on EU gig workers' employment status
  6. Austria-UK deal to offshore asylum not possible, says EU
  7. Ukraine's EU accession will be tricky - but start with defence
  8. EU Social Forum explores how to protect workers' rights in the age of AI

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us