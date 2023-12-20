Wednesday

20th Dec 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Column

Merry Christmas, but where is the 'season of goodwill'?

By

Listen to article

I was still being wheeled around in a pram when my parents began to predict that I would one day become a lawyer. The prediction was based on the size of my forehead, something in my facial expression and a general bookish passivity — a sharp contrast to my action-oriented siblings. True, I did not see the point of determining the substance of things by smashing them with a hammer.

What has that got to do with anything, you may ask? It has to do with looking back on a year of writing columns and opinions, taking stock of 2023 before it moves into the rear-view mirror.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • I would encourage all of us to be self-critical, to try harder to understand, and perhaps accept, other opinions. I start with myself

Reading these columns, I realise I may come across as the advocacy type, always angrily fighting the latest outrage.

But actually, my parents were wrong. If anything, I am more suited to being a judge than a lawyer. It's hard for me to take a side. I fear that I am unfair, that I have not tried hard enough to understand the other side of an argument. That I am cheap and polemical.

Also, I am just not a fan of the perpetually angry. In fact, I fear that the community of people who stand up for human rights and democracy is becoming unattractive because they always seem to be angry. Who wants to work with a bunch of grumpy people?

So, as the end of the year approaches, I don't want to write an angry column, even though there are plenty of things to be angry about (the continued failure of the EU and its member states to condemn Israel's blockade of Gaza, the European Commission's ridiculous claim that Hungary has made some progress on justice so that Viktor Orban can get his €10bn bribe).

I would encourage all of us to be self-critical, to try harder to understand, and perhaps accept, other opinions. I start with myself.

When Hamas attacked Israeli towns on 7 October, I thought too quickly: Israeli settlers have stepped up violence in the West Bank, now Hamas is escalating from Gaza, the spiral will never stop and Israeli retaliation will be a disaster for Gaza.

I gave no time for the horror of that day to sink in. Of course, there was context (as I wrote here), but there are moments to pause. To give space to deep feelings and to stop the analytical voice.

This analytical voice was recently on display when the heads of famous US universities refused to give clear answers when asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews violated university codes of conduct or constituted harassment. Yes, the line of questioning was a bit of a trap and they had previously spoken out clearly against anti-Semitism. And yes, the robust protection for free speech in the US makes the matter complicated.

Nevertheless, they should have spoken from the heart, like leaders, not lawyers.

The (pseudo-)analytical voice has also taken over much of the discussion about the disaster in Gaza: The numbers are not reliable, Hamas is using human shields, the humanitarian agencies are against Israel, and so on.

Let your hears be the judge

I would say: Let your hearts be the judge. Two million people, most of whom have had to leave their homes, have very, very little water, food and electricity. And this has been going on for more than two months. This not a collateral damage of the war. The Israeli government decided to impose the blockade. Do you feel this is right?

The debate over Israel and Palestine has accelerated our culture wars and widened the divides that have become a feature of our times. In my generation, many people seem to be enjoying a 'gotcha' moment. They point (rightly) to anti-Semitism on the left in order to dismiss a whole part of the left's agenda that makes them uncomfortable — discussions of racism, colonialism or Islamophobia.

That's a mistake. These things must be discussed. Big concepts and '-isms' are complicated and intimidating. This column is short and simple.

So, I can only share one experience: When I was young, we learned that Germany entered the first world war by invading neutral, small and innocent Belgium. That story was true — if you only have a European perspective.

But if you look at the story from the African continent, there was nothing innocent or small about Belgium.

It was running one of the most awful and genocidal colonial regimes in history in the huge territory of the so-called "Belgian Congo". If we do not want to see that perspective, we deny a part of our past and present reality. And we would not have these perspectives without all the work on (post-)colonialism that many people now dismiss.

So, my Christmas wish is that we get beyond the big -isms and have honest conversations about what they are trying to tell us. I don't have a utopian desire for social harmony. We will always disagree about things. That's why we have democracy. My wish is that the conversation does not end.

Of course, Christmas itself is becoming a victim of the culture wars. In the US, the far-right claims that the left is waging a "war on Christmas".

In Europe we should avoid this contamination of everything with tribal politics. Our continent is becoming more secular and multi-religious, so Christmas may become a little less central. It's up to everyone to decide how to celebrate the holiday.

But walk the streets of Europe and it will be hard to argue that Christmas is being marginalised. And let's not pretend that it takes courage to say Merry Christmas — it doesn't. The headline of this column was not meant to be serious. Merry Christmas! Enjoy your holidays.

Author bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation. He writes here in a personal capacity.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position
  2. Von der Leyen got it wrong on Israel and Gaza
  3. Will Poles vote for the end of democracy?
  4. What's the point of the OSCE if everyone just ignores it?
Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position

I completely agree with the Berlin government's concern about anti-Semitism in Germany — but I think its approach to the war in Gaza and developments in the West Bank is morally wrong, politically damaging, rigid and likely to break soon.

Column

Von der Leyen got it wrong on Israel and Gaza

For more than a decade the EU (and German governments for that matter) have confused friendship with Israel with de facto acquiescence to the policies of the successive Netanyahu governments.

Column

Will Poles vote for the end of democracy?

International media must make clear that these are not fair, democratic elections. The flawed race should be the story at least as much as the race itself.

Column

What's the point of the OSCE if everyone just ignores it?

The governments that spend all that money on the OSCE? They shrugged and sent congratulatory telegrams to Turkey's president Erdoğan regardless. Same in Poland: twice the OSCE found its elections violated international norms for democratic elections. Reaction? Zero.

How will the Ukraine/Russia war pan out in 2024?

Many Russians are confident in their army, believe it will win the war, approve of their government, and Vladimir Putin has high approval ratings for the presidential election in March. So where does that leave Ukraine?

Latest News

  1. EU poised for last-minute deal on new fiscal rules
  2. Merry Christmas, but where is the 'season of goodwill'?
  3. Supporting Israel 'becoming unbearable', says ex-UN chair
  4. Even dead Russians could stay on EU blacklists
  5. Non-EU workers to fill gaps 'not a plan', warns union boss
  6. Houthi attacks on cargo ships risk regional conflict, says EU
  7. How will the Ukraine/Russia war pan out in 2024?
  8. Landmark EU case to test Musk's X on toxic content

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us