A multipolar world is less likely to be multilateral.

The EU has benefitted since its inception from multilateralism. Data testifies to this: according to the World Bank, in 2022, trade over GDP in the EU was 106 percent, well above 38 percent in China and 25 percent in the United States.

Perhaps the keyword is not so much 'protectionism', but rather 'assertiveness'

EU member states have been so aware of the benefits of free trade that one of the first areas where they made the decision to pool their sovereignty was precisely trade policy, which is an exclusive competence of the EU not subject to unanimity rules.

But in an increasingly hostile world, many of the traditional pillars of EU trade policy are experiencing dramatic changes.

Starting with the promotion of free trade agreements, although the EU has successfully concluded agreements lately with Chile, Kenya and New Zealand, it has seen negotiations with Australia collapse and is not making substantial progress with Mercosur.

The situation is even more challenging in light of the attitude towards free trade of the US, traditionally a supporter of multilateralism.

Indeed, although a shift started under the Trump administration, Biden has followed the trend of refusing to sign traditional free trade agreements. More specifically, the EU and the US are now discussing in the framework of the Trade and Technology Council, which can serve the useful purpose of regulatory convergence but is far from any real attempt to come to a free trade agreement.

Second, the EU has been a supporter of multilateralism through the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in its three functions: rule-making, negotiations and dispute settlement.

China's WTO self-classification

But the WTO is in an increasingly challenging situation. Its governance, with more than 160 members needing to make decisions by consensus, needs a revamp. The accession of China to the WTO back in 2001 has not led to a real liberalisation of the country, which still qualifies itself as a developing economy (the WTO allows members to classify themselves), thus benefitting from a number of trade benefits.

At present, WTO's Appellate Body, an important piece of the dispute settlement system, is no longer working, as its members have reached the end of their mandates and vacant positions have not been filled due to the opposition of the US, both under Trump and Biden administrations.

And though progress was made in some areas at the 13th ministerial conference that took place a couple of weeks ago, no agreement was reached on agriculture or fisheries subsidies.

Third, some EU trade decisions are starting to be challenged even by some member states. A case in point are the autonomous trade measures adopted vis-à-vis Ukraine, which is benefitting from the suspension of import duties, quotas and trade protection measures.

Though this is a means for the EU to show its unwavering support for Ukraine in light of Russia's unjustified military aggression, it has started creating internal tensions with EU farmers, who are massively protesting, especially in the Eastern part of the EU.

Indeed, some member states such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have unilaterally banned grain imports from Ukraine, putting the European Commission in the odd situation of deciding whether to open an infringement procedure.

With the traditional pillars of EU trade policy showing clear signs of exhaustion, the EU is now recurring to trade defence measures. This is completely reasonable in the midst of a growingly fragmented world.

According to Global Trade Alert, in 2023, more than 3,000 new trade harmful measures were introduced globally, which is more than three times the harmful measures passed in 2019.

Though insisting that they are seeking to de-risk and not to de-couple from China, EU's stance vis-à-vis the Asian country has remarkably changed lately. For instance, at the latest State of the Union speech, the president of the European Commission announced the opening of an anti-subsidy proceeding concerning imports of new battery electric vehicles originating in China.

While the EU has traditionally promoted free trade, the truth is that it has a well-equipped trade defence policy toolbox (e.g. anti-coercion instrument, international procurement instrument or foreign subsidy instrument) that it is seeking to enlarge, hand-in-hand with member states under the Economic Security Package, by further harmonising export controls and foreign direct investment screening mechanisms.

In light of this analysis, the main question to be answered is whether EU trade policy is becoming more protectionist. But the keyword is not so much protectionism, but rather assertiveness.

The EU is now going through a 'geopolitical awakening' with a trade policy strategy defined as open, assertive and sustainable. The EU is clearly in favour of multilateralism and openness, but cannot be naïve either. Given the current circumstances, the EU should stay as open as possible and as closed as needed, trying to promote democracy and multilateralism to the widest possible extent, but also protecting itself.