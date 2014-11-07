Ad
euobserver
"Barcelona and Madrid need to engage in constructive dialogue" (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

Madrid, Barcelona and the war of Spanish secession

Regions & Cities
Opinion
by Michael Geary and Leopold Traugott, Brussels,

On the day Germans will be celebrating reunification, Spaniards will be focused on whether their country is about to fall apart.

On Sunday, 9 November, Catalonia, Spain’s most prosperous region, will vote in a non-binding consultative referendum on whether to secede from the rest of the country.

Even though Artur Mas, president of the Catalan government in Barcelona, had promised a fully-fledged referendum, his plans were thwarted when the Spanish constitutional court ruled last...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & CitiesOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Scotland, Catalonia boost independence movements in Europe
"Barcelona and Madrid need to engage in constructive dialogue" (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

Tags

Regions & CitiesOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections