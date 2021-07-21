Ad
euobserver
While by no means posh, Flemingsberg – the scene of this weekend's shooting – is home to several university campuses, as well as the Swedish Police Academy (Photo: Wikimedia)

Sweden's gang and gun violence sets politicians bickering

Nordics
Opinion
by Lisa Bjurwald, Stockholm,

There is an atmosphere is of shock and outrage in Sweden as the country tries to fathom news that two young children have been accidentally shot by unknown criminals - in an unassuming, middle-class suburb just outside Stockholm.

The sun was shining at around 8pm on Saturday (17 July) as inhabitants of Flemingsberg heard screams of "help!" and "police!" coming from a nearby bridge.

A group of men seemingly involved in a tense stand-off had drawn their weapons. Two of the local c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisa Bjurwald is a Stockholm-based journalist who specialises in international current affairs, political extremism, right-wing populism, terrorism, press freedom and women's issues.

Related articles

Sweden's non-lockdown didn't work - why not?
Malmo, a segregated city - separating fact from fiction
Swedish election shows chaotic migration policies endanger liberal order
While by no means posh, Flemingsberg – the scene of this weekend's shooting – is home to several university campuses, as well as the Swedish Police Academy (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

NordicsOpinion

Author Bio

Lisa Bjurwald is a Stockholm-based journalist who specialises in international current affairs, political extremism, right-wing populism, terrorism, press freedom and women's issues.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections