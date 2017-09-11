Monday

11th Sep 2017

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Interview

Varoufakis group may seek MEP posts in 2019

  • Varoufakis (l) with Dijsselbloem during the former's time as Greek finance minister (Photo: Consillium)

By

Former Greek finance minister and founder of the Diem25 political movement has derided the EU parliament, but may seek to return MEPs in 2019.

The Diem25 pan-European political movement may seek to enter the European Parliament as part of a broader effort to overhaul what it calls the deep establishment.

Yanis Varoufakis, Greece's former finance minister and one of Diem 25's founders, has said it will decide in October whether to contest the EU elections in 2019.

"The European Parliament election might be a focal point for us even though we believe that Europe does not have a parliament," he told EUobserver in an interview on Saturday (9 September) in Brussels.

Speaking ahead of Diem25 meeting on the launch of its vision for a new federal Europe, Varoufakis derided the EU assembly.

"It is the only parliament in human history that cannot initiate legislation," he said, adding that he had no intention of himself trying to become an MEP in 2019.

"We believe in reluctant politicians. If they [Diem25 candidates] choose to hold office, they do so as a chore, as something they don't want to do, but something that is a dirty job and somebody has to do it," he said.

Varoufakis said Diem25 was a pro-European but radical group that aimed to imperil the jobs of the EU establishment in Brussels and elsewhere.

"The only thing that those in power fear is a movement threatening their jobs and that is what we intend to do," he said.

Launched some 18 months ago in Berlin, Diem25 seeks, among other things, full transparency of decision-making at the EU level, the dismantling of corporate power in politics, and a more powerful EU parliament.

Some of the ideas behind the movement appear to be gaining traction among mainstream politicians.

Pan-EU MEPs

Last week, French president Emmanuel Macron spoke of creating a list of pan-EU parliamentary candidates following Britain's' exit from the European Union.

British MEPs will be leaving behind 73 seats at EU parliament, which Macron said could be an opportunity to create a pan-European party.

Diem25 had initially proposed the idea in 2016, but to cover all 751 EU parliament posts.

"I am very pleased to hear that Emmanuel Macron is adopting it, only marginally, but nevertheless it is better than nothing. We would like everything to be contested on the basis of a pan European ticket," Varoufakis told this website.

The French president in Athens also announced other big ideas on how to rebuild the European Union.

The pro-business, centrist French leader called for a more integrated eurozone, a common euro-area budget, and more financial solidarity with countries such as Greece, whose economy continues too suffer.

But Varoufakis, who rose to fame in his effort to resist EU-imposed austerity on Greece in 2015, described Macron's eurozone vision as "ill conceived".

"One small step in the right direction is actually a step in the wrong direction," he said.

Eurogroup toxicity

Varoufakis said Macron's vision of an EU "federation-lite" would not work due to "the ineptitude" of the current European "establishment".

He said the way the EU powers imposed austerity on Greece had helped populists and nationalists to gain influence.

Those measures were decided behind closed doors and without accountability by a club of eurozone states' finance ministers called the Eurogroup.

Earlier this month, EU finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici described the Eurogroup as a "democratic scandal".

The group is presided over by Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, but dominated in practice by his German counterpart, Wolfgang Schaeuble.

Varoufakis, who had also clashed with the Eurogroup in early 2015, said Moscovici's remarks raised more questions than answers.

"What right does he [Moscovici] have to make those statements while remaining in the Commission imposing that result from the democratic scandal?" said Varoufakis.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU brushes off 'democratic scandal' of Greek bailout
  2. Varoufakis back in push for ECB transparency
  3. Varoufakis resigns ahead of new EU talks
  4. British influence declines in EU parliament
Varoufakis back in push for ECB transparency

The former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and German left-wing MEP Fabio De Masi want to know whether the European Central Bank overstepped its powers when putting capital controls on Greek banks in 2015.

Varoufakis resigns ahead of new EU talks

Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis announced the decision to step down on his blog, saying creditors had indicated his presence would make talks harder.

News in Brief

  1. Catalonia marks national day amid independence vote tension
  2. Greece: Breaking up with Turkey would be 'mistake'
  3. Report: Zimbabwe diamond sales violated EU rules
  4. German justice minister says AfD party violates constitution
  5. Concerns as Sweden and Russia start military drills
  6. Norwegians vote on Monday in closest election in decades
  7. Spanish government fears violence in Catalonia
  8. Portugal, Malta, and Spain popular among expats

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis
  2. EU2017EEEU 2018 Budget: A Case of Three Paradoxes
  3. CES - Silicones EuropePropelling the construction revolution with silicones
  4. ACCAUS 'Dash for Gas' Could Disrupt Global Gas Markets
  5. Swedish Enterprises“No Time to Lose” Film & Debate on How Business & Politics Can Fight Climate Change
  6. European Free AllianceSave The Date!! 26.09 - Coppieters Awards To... Carme Forcadell
  7. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Grave Concern Over Rise in Antisemitism in Poland
  8. EU2017EECybersecurity and the Estonian Presidency
  9. European Free AllianceFemu a Corsica. A Corsican Nationalist Party With a European Dimension
  10. Salzburg Global SeminarSeminar on Sharing Experiences Across Borders to Combat Extremism
  11. CYBERSEC 2017Public Policy Conference Focused on Strategic Aspects of Cybersecurity
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersTrust Is the New Nordic Gold