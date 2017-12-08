Friday

English-speaking banker to be new Polish PM

  • Morawiecki could help mend fences with EU (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Poland's ruling party has replaced prime minister Beata Szydlo with the more EU-friendly finance minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The Law and Justice (PiS) party announced the decision on Thursday (7 December) after a vote by its political committee in which 31 out of 33 members backed the move.

  • Szydlo became face of Polish defiance in Brussels (Photo: European Parliament)

The Polish president is to formally accept Szydlo's resignation on Friday and to ask Morawiecki to form a new government which will be voted in by the PiS-dominated parliament in early January.

Polish media reported, citing PiS sources, that the switch was carried out on the personal order of the party chief, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who said the government ought to focus more on economic growth.

The 49-year old Morawiecki is a former banker who used to work for Spanish lender Santander and a former economic adviser to the opposition Civic Platform party.

He led a crackdown on tax evasion in Poland and channelled extra funds into welfare services.

He also speaks fluent English and is highly regarded by EU officials in Brussels for his professionalism during regular meetings of finance ministers.

By contrast, Szydlo, who speaks only Polish, had become the face of Kaczynski's anti-EU politics on judicial reform, migrant relocations, and on defiance of an EU court order to stop logging in a primeval forest.

The switch comes ahead of parliamentary elections in Poland in 2019.

Some had expected Kaczynski to assume public office ahead of the vote, which could see PiS run against a new opposition force led by former Polish leader and current EU Council chief Donald Tusk.

Kaczynski is 70 years old and said to be in poor health.

But Tomasz Siemoniak, the Civic Platform deputy head, said the Morawiecki move did not mean that Kaczynski was preparing to step aside.

Uncle changed axe?

Siemoniak said Kaczynski chose Morawiecki because he was a technocrat who had no power base inside PiS and who would let Kaczynski maintain "responsibility for running the government".

Katarzyna Lubnauer, from Modern, a centrist opposition party, also said the reshuffle "changed little" because Kaczynski would "continue to steer the government's actions".

Lech Walesa, the Polish Nobel laureate, echoed them by tweeting a Polish idiom: "Uncle has changed an axe for a stick".

The PiS party also reassured the public that the removal of Szydlo, who had high approval ratings, meant little.

"Our voters know that we are one team when it comes to realising our programme," PiS spokeswoman Beata Mazurek said.

Szydlo, who is to become a deputy prime minister without portfolio in Morawiecki's cabinet, thanked Polish people for "the honour" of having served them for the past two years.

Long day

She resigned the same day that she survived a vote of no confidence in parliament brought by Civic Platform on grounds that she had failed to stop fascist groups from marching around in Warsaw on a Polish holiday on 11 November.

Meanwhile, if Morawiecki is to mend fences with EU institutions, he will have a hard job to do.

The European Commission on Thursday launched legal proceedings against Poland for its boycott of the EU migrant relocation scheme.

But Witold Waszczykowski, the Polish foreign minister, and Konrad Szymanski, its EU affairs minister, vowed to stand by Poland's position .

"Nobody can exempt the Polish government from the obligation to ensure public security," Szymanski said, using the PiS line that Muslim refugees were potential terrorists.

  1. Tusk: Poland risks harming EU appeal
Thousands march for Catalonia in Brussels

Around 45,000 people marched in support of Catalonia in Brussels to get the EU involved in mediating the conflict with Madrid. 'Europe must realise that it can still play a role in the Catalan crisis,' said self-exiled Catalan leader Puigdemont.

Commission takes Orban's Hungary to court

The EU executive steps up several probes over Hungary's illiberal tendencies, while it is also suing Poland and the Czech Republic over migrant quotas.

European Liberals pin hopes on Macron

The French president "will be part of our family", Alde president Van Baalen said at the party congress. But some leaders, like Dutch PM Mark Rutte, seem to be less enthusiastic.

