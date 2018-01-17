Wednesday

17th Jan 2018

Polish MEP backed by 'spam' emails in Nazi-jibe row

  • Czarnecki: 'Every euro-deputy got at least 1,600 emails with support for me' (Photo: pis.org)

By

MEPs and Brussels-based journalists have been inundated by emailed letters of support for Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki following calls for his dismissal over a Nazi-era slur against a fellow MEP.

"It is obvious to everyone that these actions are a form of new sanctions against Poland," one letter, signed under the name Beata Perchal and sent from a Polish news portal called Virtualna Polska, said on Tuesday (16 January).

The same letter was also sent out in German, under the name Stefan Grzywacz.

It praised Czarencki's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party in Poland for its controversial reform of the Polish judiciary and for its economic successes.

It also attacked another Polish MEP, Roza Thun, for her "scandalous" attack on Poland in German media and accused the EU of trying to sway member states by "the rule of the strongest, that excludes peoples and nations".

Another letter from the Polish American Congress of Eastern Massachusetts, an expat group in the US, repeated the talking points.

"It is obvious to everyone that these actions are a form of new sanctions against Poland," it repeated, going to accuse the EU of trying to rule Poland by "diktat".

The leading groups in the European Parliament have called for Czarnecki to be fired from his vice-president post after he described Thun using a Polish term for a Nazi collaborator.

The dispute comes after the European Commission initiated an unprecedented sanctions procedure against Poland on the grounds that PiS had seized control over the country's judicial branch in breach of EU values.

The two letters were just part of a much wider pro-Czarnecki campaign that also included mass-scale pro-PiS tweets, some of which appeared to come from automated accounts.

"Leave him [Czarnecki] alone … Roza Thun is the enemy of 38 million Poles," another message said.

"Every euro-deputy got at least 1,600 emails with support for me, so it was an action on a huge scale," Czarnecki told Polish radio from Strasbourg on Wednesday.

"There were more mails in my defence than in the case of Acta, so that's quite an impressive result," he added, referring to a defunct "Anti-Countereiting Trade Agreement".

The campaign risked by firing amid a backlash by its audience, however.

"The spam we all received … is by no means acceptable and - allow me to say - quite counterproductive," Danish liberal MEP Jens Rhode said in a statement.

"It would be a good idea to send out an email with an apology to members and staff, who is wasting a lot of time because of your campaign," Rhode added.

The PiS party has also taken control of Polish state media and has faced accusations of using Russian-style fake news and internet trolling to push its message.

Freedom House, a leading US NGO, described Polish press as being only "partly free" in a new report out this week.

PiS support has surged to all an-time high of 43 percent inside Poland, January polls said, amid the confrontation with the EU commission.

But it has lost friends outside its borders, with Sebastian Kurz, the new Austrian leader, telling FAZ, a German newspaper, that he supported the commission's actions in an interview out on Wednesday despite Polish angling for Austrian help.

