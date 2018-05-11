Macron and Orban defend opposing EU visions

French and German leaders have defended a vision of Europe that was denounced as a "nightmare" by Hungary's Viktor Orban the same day.

The two models - of deeper EU integration and liberal values, versus an EU of strong and illiberal nations - will define EU voters' choices in the European Parliament elections next year.

The EU should forge ahead on monetary union and create a single foreign and defence policy, French president Emmanuel Macron said in Aachen, Germany, on Thursday (10 May) while receiving the Charlemagne Prize, a yearly German award for pro-EU personalities.

He repeated previous calls for "an ambitious European budget and a eurozone with its own budget allowing for investments and convergence between member states" and criticised Germany for its reluctance to put its wealth behind the reforms.

"We have to fight for a new and stronger Europe ... Now is the time," he said.

"In Germany, there cannot be a perpetual fetish for budget and trade surpluses, because they are achieved at the expense of others," he said.

EU values on democracy and rule of law had helped create the past 70 years of "miraculous" peace on the continent, he added.

EU states should also have a joint "European sovereignty" on the world stage, he said, referring to France and Germany's opposition to US by upholding a nuclear non-proliferation deal with Iran.

"We need to ... construct our own sovereignty that will be the guarantor of stability", in the Middle East and further afield, he said.

"Europe has to take its fate into its own hands ... Our first rule must be not to be weak and submit to the rule and the propaganda of others. It's about European sovereignty, about refusing to let others decide for us," Macron said.

The French EU vision was partially endorsed by German chancellor Angela Merkel at the Aachen event.

Germany wanted to move more slowly than France on monetary union, but also aimed to build a stronger eurozone and a joint foreign policy, she said on Thursday.

"We come from different political pasts but we find common ground, and that is the magic of Europe," she said.

"We will make progress on the banking union, we will make progress on the capital markets union, we will strengthen the eurozone," Merkel said.

"It is no longer such that the United States simply protects us, but Europe must take its destiny in its own hands," she added.

The EU also needed a new asylum policy that was "fair" and based on "solidarity", the German chancellor, who was among the few leaders who had welcomed refugees to Europe, said.

The EU had to defend "European democracy, the European system of values ... the dignity of each individual, in short everything that constitutes European identity," she said.

It also had to guard against "narrow-minded, backward-looking nationalisms and authoritarian temptations", she added, in an allusion to the rise of illiberal administrations in Hungary and Poland and to the rise of far-right parties more widely in Europe.

Fly in the ointment

That Franco-German EU vision was denounced as "nightmare" by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban in a speech in Budapest the same day.

"The [European] Union must function as an alliance of free nations and give up on its delusional nightmares of a United States of Europe," he said in his inaugural speech in parliament after winning elections in April with a huge majority.

"The EU must return to the grounds of reality. As a first step, it must change its thinking about migration," he said.

"We will oppose the mandatory migrant settlement quotas ... and will fight for the protection of borders," he added, referring to Hungary's legal battle against an EU project for greater solidarity on sharing out asylum seekers.

Orban won the election amid attacks on free press and civil society after having created what he previously called an "illiberal democracy" and what he now called a "Christian" one.

"We have replaced a shipwrecked liberal democracy with a 21st-century Christian democracy, which guarantees people's freedom, security," he said.

"It supports the traditional family model of one man and one woman, keeps anti-Semitism at bay, and gives a chance for growth," he added.

His vision of Europe stood in diametric contrast to Merkel's concept of shared "European identity".

"Hungary must prioritize geopolitical considerations over ideological thinking. Hungary is and will remain a dedicated member of the Western alliance system. But that does not change the geographical constraints," he said.

"To our west is the land of German iron chancellors, to our east is the world of Slavic soldier peoples, and to our south are massive crowds of Muslim people. Berlin, Moscow, Istanbul - Hungary exists in this space. We need to make calculations based on this," Orban said.