Monday

23rd Jul 2018

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Ozil's resignation highlights Europe's identity debate

  • Off the pitch migration debate is brewing across the EU (Photo: FIFA)

By

The resignation of star player of Turkish origin, Mesut Ozil from the German national team on Sunday evening and the following intense debate in Germany reflects the deep uncertainty around Europe over identity, migration and integration.

The Arsenal player Ozil, born in Germany to Turkish parents, announced in a statement that he would no longer play for Germany after what he said were feelings of "racism and disrespect".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The 29-year-old Ozil, who won the World Cup in 2014 as part of the German squad, said he would quit after he was heavily criticised for posing for a photo with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May in London. Erdogan has been cracking down on opposition and the press at home.

The two have met before, but the May meeting took place during Erdogan's campaign for June's general election in Turkey, and following a deep row between Berlin and Ankara over Germany's refusal to allow Erdogan to campaign among Germany's over three million Turkish minority.

"I have two hearts, one German and one Turkish," Ozil wrote, adding: "For me, having a picture with president Erdogan wasn't about politics or elections. It was about me respecting the highest office of my family's country."

Ozil said he faced months of racist comments from politicians, fans and the German football association, which seemed to have hold him responsible for the German team's poor performance in this year's World Cup tournament.

"In the eyes of [German football association president Reinhard] Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," Ozil wrote.

Ozil's resignation exposed a deeply-divisive debate in Europe about identity and migration during the World Cup and who can be considered 'European'.

The German-Turkish player's feelings of never really being accepted in his native Germany were echoed earlier by Belgian striker Rumalu Lukaku who wrote that went things were going well for his team, he was "the Belgian striker", and when things were not going so well, he was labelled, "the Belgian striker of Congolese descent".

A row also erupted around the French team that eventually won the Word Cup, and whose players are mostly from immigrant origins. South African comedian Trevor Noah was criticised by the French ambassador to the US for describing the French national team's victory as "Africa won the World Cup".

In a letter Gerard Araud – pointing to the French concept of citizenship – wrote that it is wrong to refer to the players' African identity.

"France is indeed a cosmopolitan country, but every citizen is part of the French identity and together they belong to the nation of France," the ambassador wrote. Noah responded saying both African and French identities should be celebrated.

The World Cup, where several European national teams have reflected their society's multiculturalism, also highlighted how the debate about identity fuels increasingly stronger anti-migration and anti-Islam populist parties across the continent.

While France's win was celebrated partly because of the players' mixed origin, it also enraged politicians such as Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini, who – according to media reports – left the Moscow stadium early because of his tense relationship with France's president Emmanuel Macron over migration.

The finalist Croatian team's homogeneity was taken advantage of by politicians who oppose migration and boast about a homogenous, 'Christian' culture in Europe.

"The World Cup finals could be an important message for the future of Europe as an immigrant country plays a Christian country proud of its national identity. That's why go Croatia!," a Hungarian MP, Istvan Hollik from a Christian democratic party aligned with premier Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz posted on Facebook before the final.

Turkey is a controversial ally to Europe.

The EU in 2016 signed a statement with Erdogan, who pledged to stem the flow of migration towards the continent.

Deep divide

The response on Monday to Ozil's resignation was divided in Germany.

"With all respect for the family roots, national players must be ready to accept criticism when they allow themselves to be used for election campaigning," tweeted the German government's integration commissioner Annette Widmann-Mauz.

Foreign minister Heiko Maas, a Social Democrat, dismissed the idea that Ozil was sending a message to minorities across Germany that integration is impossible.

"I don't believe the case of a multimillionaire living and working in England gives much insight into the success or failure of integration in Germany," he said.

Hard-rifght AfD leader Alice Weidel turned that around and said: "The integration dream doesn't work even with football millionaires." She described Ozil's "tirade" as a "typical example of failed integration".

Cem Ozdemir, the most prominent ethnic Turkish politician and former leader of the Green Party said that Ozil's photo remains "wrong and his explanation is unconvincing".

A spokeswoman for chancellor Angela Merkel, whose decision to allow hundreds of thousands of migrations into Germany in 2015 sparked a fierce debate in Europe about migration – said Monday that most of the roughly three million people with Turkish roots living in Germany were well-integrated.

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul on the other hand congratulated Ozil on his decision, which he deemed "the most beautiful goal against the fascist virus."

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. Seehofer tells Merkel, Italy and Greece to solve migration row
  2. EU 'migration summit': big on promises, short on detail
  3. EU leaders take on migration to fight political crisis
  4. Bavaria hijacks EU migration talks

Analysis

EU 'migration summit': big on promises, short on detail

Big on promises and short on detail, the EU summit's focus on migration failed to tackle the fractured nature of asylum, leaving the prospect of internal border controls unanswered as leaders appeared to issue victory statements.

Analysis

EU leaders take on migration to fight political crisis

The main objective of Thursday's summit in Brussels will be to agree on new measures to reduce illegal migration, in order to help Angela Merkel at home and fight populists and extremists across the bloc.

Analysis

Will Austria's presidency give EU a populist push?

As Sebastian Kurz's government takes over the helm of EU-policy making for the next six months, Austrian MEPs from opposing sides weigh in on the EU's youngest prime minister's possible influence on the continent's future.

Ozil's resignation highlights Europe's identity debate

Mesut Ozil resigned from the German national squad after months of fierce criticism, as critics questioned his loyalty for posing with Turkey's Erdogan. His departure exposes a deeply divisive European debate.

News in Brief

  1. Greece FM warns of Russian interference in Balkans
  2. Minister: No Franco-German disagreement on US tariffs
  3. UK Brexit minister warns of 'no-deal' preparations
  4. Munich: large protest against CSU's anti-migration line
  5. Libyan PM rejects EU migrant camps idea
  6. Italy's Salvini to sue critical anti-mafia writer
  7. EU countries send aircraft to Sweden to help with wildfires
  8. British ex-commissioner's jobs called into question

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  2. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  4. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  8. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  9. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  12. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs

Latest News

  1. Ozil's resignation highlights Europe's identity debate
  2. EU will be blamed for no-deal Brexit, UK minister tells Berlin
  3. Far-right Bannon to open EU campaign group
  4. Russia sanctions: test of EU commitment to international law
  5. Malta's PM cleared of Panama Papers wrongdoing
  6. EU wants answers to de-dramatise Brexit talks
  7. Juncker White House trip trumps the agenda This WEEK
  8. Italian populists try to sink EU migrant mission

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  2. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  4. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  5. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  7. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  8. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  10. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  12. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us