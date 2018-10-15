Monday

15th Oct 2018

Bavarian election puts Merkel on defensive

Voters in Germany's largest and wealthiest state hived off to the left and right of the ruling conservatives in Sunday's (14 October) elections, posing questions for German chancellor Angela Merkel.

The centre-right CSU party won, with 37.5 percent, in the Bavarian vote.

  • Bavarian flop makes Merkel government appear weaker (Photo: sbamueller)

But that was its worst result since the 1950s, as conservatives put off by its new anti-immigrant slogans voted for the Greens (18 percent), while those who wanted real hardliners voted for the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party (10 percent).

"If you copy the far right, you lose," Greens' co-leader Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin.

"Trying to trick voters doesn't pay," AfD national co-leader Alice Weidel also said.

The outcome left the CSU, the Bavarian sister party of Merkel's CDU, forced to form a new coalition, after the centre-left SPD party, which rules with Merkel at national level, did equally badly (10 percent) on Sunday.

"The main priority is to form a stable government for Bavaria as quickly as possible," the CSU's Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder said.

He accepted the "painful" result with "humility" and wanted to "learn from it", but the CSU had still "received a clear mandate to govern," he said.

The party chief, Horst Seehofer, who had led its failed anti-immigrant campaign, and who is expected to face calls to resign, appeared to dig in his heels.

"As a party leader, I bear responsibility for this result, but it's a joint responsibility," Seehofer said.

Questions for Merkel

The Bavarian election posed questions for Merkel's authority, in what Germany's mass-selling Bild newspaper called a "debacle" for her coalition allies.

The CSU lost votes because it had failed to shift attention from immigration to "the very good situation of the state's security, the excellent position of its economy, and job market," the CDU party's secretary general Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

The SPD, which also lost Bavarian voters to the Greens, did badly because Merkel's coalition was doing badly at national level, the centre-left party's chairwoman, Andrea Nahles, said.

"One reason for our poor performance in Bavaria was the poor performance of the 'grand coalition' here in Berlin," the SPD deputy said.

The Greens, which might now enter the Bavarian government, and which campaigned for an open policy on migration, said the regional result was a sign of a wider shift in German society.

They spoke one day after more than 240,000 people marched in Berlin to protest against racism.

"We will change the whole federal republic," Anton Hofreiter, a Green MP in Berlin, said.

Schadenfreude

The far right, which is to enter the Bavarian parliament for the first time, said Sunday's result meant Merkel ought to resign.

"Those who voted for the AfD in Bavaria were also saying 'Merkel must go'," the AfD's Weidel said.

"Thirty three percent for the CSU and 10 percent for the SPD - that's a mini-coalition, not a grand one. The partners in the national coalition should clear the way for fresh elections," she said.

Europe's far right also gloated from further afield, with Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister, congratulating the AfD from Rome.

"In Bavaria, change has won", he said, adding "goodbye" to Merkel.

Salvini's schadenfreude might be premature, but Merkel's own party has already fielded two candidates who want to take her place at its congress in December.

Muddling through

"She [Merkel] will have to continue muddling through, but she is dependent on two badly beaten coalition partners [the CSU and SPD]," Carsten Nickel, an analyst at Teneo Intelligence, a political consultancy in London, told the Bloomberg news agency.

"The Bavarian result further destabilises Merkel and her government," Heinrich Oberreuter, a German academic, told The New York Times.

"Society has changed, Bavaria has changed, and Bavarian voters have changed, but the mainstream parties have slept through that change," he said.

Part of the shift meant that the Greens had become "the liberal antidote to the right-wing AfD" in Germany, the EU's most populous and powerful member state, Arne Jungjohann, a German political analyst, told the Deutsche Welle news agency.

