Thursday

9th May 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

EU presidents urge voters to strike down nationalism

  • Poland's Andrzej Duda had previously denigrated the EU (Photo: Kancelaria Prezydenta/flickr)

By

Heads of state from 21 EU countries have urged voters to reverse the downward trend in turnout in European Parliament (EP) elections.

The group, including Czech and Polish eurosceptics, also praised EU values and attacked nationalism.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Czech president Milos Zeman (l) with Russian leader Vladimir Putin (Photo: kremlin.ru)

"The 2019 elections are especially important," they said in an open letter published on Thursday (9 May).

"That's why we, the heads of state ... appeal to all those European citizens entitled to vote to take part in the European Parliament elections," the 21 presidents added.

They warned that "for the first time since the start of European integration, there are voices calling for steps back on that process, whether on freedom of movement, or the abolition of joint institutions".

They also warned that some trends, such as deeper eurozone integration, could lead to "a Europe of various speeds".

The letter praised the EU in grandiloquent terms.

They called it the "realisation of a centuries-old dream of peace in Europe" and a project "without precedent in European history".

They pledged allegiance to EU values of "freedom, equality, solidarity, democracy, justice, and loyalty".

They said that only a "strong EU" could tackle challenges such as climate change, terrorism, global trade shifts, and migration.

They also repeatedly attacked nationalism.

"Nationalism and other extreme ideologies led Europe to the barbarity of two world wars," they said.

Young Europeans "no longer felt any contradiction between the love of their own village, town, region, or country and the posture of an engaged European," the letter noted.

"There can be no return to a European of countries opposed to one another," it added.

The letter was signed by the presidents of Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

The seven other EU countries - Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the UK - have aristocrats instead of politicians as heads of state.

The letter came out as EU leaders meet in Sibiu, Romania, to ponder the bloc's future in the wake of Brexit.

It also came after 40 years of steadily falling turnout in the EP vote.

Some 62 percent of voters took part in the first ever elections in 1979, compared to fewer than 43 percent the last time around in 2014.

The figure in some blackspots was even lower, with just 13 percent of Slovaks and 18 percent of Czechs taking part in 2014.

Low turnout often favoured radical candidates, whose supporters tended to be more highly motivated than those of mainstream ones.

At the same time, nationalist and populist parties are polling to do better than ever in countries including Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, and Poland.

The presidents of Austria, Hungary, and Italy have largely ceremonial roles, but their pro-European politics stand in contrast to those of the hard-right parties currently in government in Budapest, Rome, and Vienna.

The signatures of Czech president Milos Zeman, a Russophile eurosceptic, and Poland's Andrzej Duda, a creature of the ruling and eurosceptic Law and Justice party, were more surprising however.

The EU was an "imaginary community from which we don't gain much", Duda said at a rally last September.

The letter noted that there were "different views" among EU citizens and leaders on key issues, such as migration.

It also said there was "room in Europe for a wide range of ideas and opinions".

But it added that: "Despite this, we can all agree, that European integration and unity are essential issues and that we want to continue to realise the idea of Europe as a union".

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU is not a 'cash cow', commission tells Poland
  2. Czech PM Babis courts EU after Zeman win
  3. EU ignores Hungary veto on Israel, posing wider questions
  4. EU election turnout at record low after all
EU is not a 'cash cow', commission tells Poland

At more than €100bn, Poland has received more EU funding that any other member state since 2004. The European Commission now wants Warsaw to contribute more to EU cohesion funds, join the euro, and stop backsliding on rule of law.

EU election turnout at record low after all

The turnout for the European election in May fell to a record low, dealing a blow to claims by politicians - based on initial results - that a three-decade downward trend in voter participation had finally been halted.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  2. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  3. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  4. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  5. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  11. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality

Latest News

  1. Use 25% of budget on climate change, urge EU states
  2. EU presidents urge voters to strike down nationalism
  3. Let's abolish EU commissioner for development
  4. Italy on course for new EU budget clash
  5. Sibiu: EU leaders prepare post-Brexit show of unity
  6. The non-accountable MEPs
  7. Stalling on VAT reform costing billions, says Commission
  8. EU leaders to have first talk on bloc's next top jobs

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  2. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  7. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  8. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  10. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  12. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us