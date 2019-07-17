Wednesday

17th Jul 2019

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Analysis

Von der Leyen faces gender battle for commission posts

  • Germany's former defence minister Ursula von der Leyen has been approved as the next president of the European Commission. She wants half of her 26-strong commission to be female (Photo: Archive: U.S. Secretary of Defense)

By

It seems almost inevitable that Ursula von der Leyen will have a tough fight with the governments of the EU member states over the gender balance of their nominations for EU commissioners.

Von der Leyen, approved as the new president of the European Commission by the European Parliament on Tuesday (16 July), promised that she would ensure "full gender equality" in her team of EU commissioners.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • EU commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis, Frans Timmermans, Phil Hogan, and Dimitris Avramopoulos. The first three have already been nominated by their countries to return under von der Leyen (Photo: European Commission)

"If member states do not propose enough female commissioners, I will not hesitate to ask for new names," she said in her speech to MEPs.

"Since 1958 there have been 183 commissioners. Only 35 were women. That is less than 20 percent. We represent half of our population. We want our fair share," von der Leyen added.

Assuming that the UK leaves the EU on or before 31 October, as is the current plan, the commission will have 26 commissioners, excluding von der Leyen herself.

Rounded up, that means at least 13 member states have to send a woman to Brussels.

But a stocktaking by this website showed that so far nine member states have already decided on a male nominee, while in a further five EU countries the names circulating as rumours so far have all been male.

Only four female nominees for commissioner have been announced up to now: Mariya Gabriel (Bulgaria), Margrethe Vestager (Denmark), Kadri Simson (Estonia), and Jutta Urpilainen (Finland).

"We have had a male commissioner for 25 years," Urpilainen said last month, according to Bloomberg.

"Now that Finland has an opportunity to propose a commissioner for the sixth time, it's great that it's now a woman's turn."

The Malta Independent on Sunday reported earlier this month that Malta's prime minister will propose two candidates, a man and woman.

Romanian news outlet Stir pe surse reported this week that Romania's female EU ambassador in Brussels, Luminiţa Teodora Odobescu, could be Bucharest's nominee.

Finally, an article by Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet from Wednesday (17 July) mentions names from both men and women as Stockholm's possible nominees.

But that's it.

Austria, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, and Slovakia want their current commissioners to continue for a second term.

And it so happens that Johannes Hahn, Phil Hogan, Valdis Dombrovskis, Frans Timmermans, and Maros Sefcovic are all men.

Spain's commissioner will be the male socialist Josep Borrell, as agreed in the package deal at the EU summit which also produced von der Leyen's name.

Hungary wants its former justice minister Laszlo Trocsanyi, elected as an MEP for the Fidesz party last May, to become EU commissioner, while Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday that cabinet secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti would be a good candidate. Bloomberg earlier also reported that the Italian coalition had agreed on Giorgetti.

Newly-elected socialist MEP Nicolas Schmit is due to be Luxembourg's candidate for the post of EU commissioner, according to a coalition deal.

"This is part of the governmental coalition deal that the socialist party will get the next commissioner and the party has chosen me as their candidate," Schmit said according to the Luxembourg Times.

Slovenian prime minister Marjan Sarec said that diplomat Janez Leracic would be his commissioner candidate, according to press reports on Wednesday.

Again, all these people are male.

The right 'man' for the job?

So are the politicians whose names are mentioned in speculation for candidates from Belgium, Greece, and Lithuania.

News website Euractiv on Tuesday quoted Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as having said "first comes the portfolio and then the right man for it" - which does not bode well for prospects of a female candidate from Athens.

The names that have been formally announced, together with the rumoured names, all but guarantee that more men than women will be nominated to work under von der Leyen.

As the first female president of the European Commission, she will have to push back hard to achieve gender equality, and find new tactics.

Domestic politics

Her predecessor Jean-Claude Juncker also tried to achieve gender balance, but failed. Only nine of his 28 commission members were female.

"Gender balance is not a luxury; it is a political must and should be self evident to everybody, including to the leaders in all capitals of our member states when it comes to their proposal for the choice of members of the next commission," said Juncker in 2014.

However, the case for gender equality is not so self-evident as Juncker made it out to be.

Each country decides its candidate independently from the others, so there is no guarantee of equality in the final composition of commissioners.

To achieve gender balance, almost all member states who have not yet formally decided on a candidate would have to put forward a female candidate.

But with the choice of commissioners also being a matter of solving issues in domestic politics, national governments will want to keep all their options open.

They also may object to being 'forced' to choose a female candidate, simply because other countries have already decided on a male candidate.

To navigate this tricky political arena, von der Leyen will face a first significant test as the new president of the commission.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU commission has first-ever woman president
  2. Von der Leyen's final appeal to secure top EU post
  3. Women should fill two EU top jobs, Tusk says
  4. MEPs demand more female candidates for top EU posts
EU commission has first-ever woman president

Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday obtained a narrow majority of support in the European Parliament to become the first-ever female president of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen's final appeal to secure top EU post

European Commission presidential-hopeful Ursula von Der Leyen delivered her key appeal in the European Parliament to secure the post. Her appeal appeared to appease most of the political groups - but a lack of specifics, and opposition from Greens remain.

Analysis

What did we learn from the von der Leyen vote?

The vote on von der Leyen showed the fundamental change in EU politics. The rise of the European Parliament, the power of political parties, and the fragmentation of politics, are new realities to be taken into account.

Merkel and Macron split over Weber presidency

EU heads of government have their first face-to-faces discussions after the European elections on who should lead the EU commission. They are unlikely to decide quickly - with the parliament also divided over the candidates.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Von der Leyen faces gender battle for commission posts
  2. EU proposes yearly rule-of-law 'reviews'
  3. Poland 'optimistic' despite new EU law checks
  4. What did we learn from the von der Leyen vote?
  5. Is Golden Dawn's MEP head of a criminal organisation?
  6. Finland rejects call to end sponsorship of EU presidency
  7. MH17 five years on: when will Russia be punished?
  8. EU commission has first-ever woman president

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  4. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  7. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  12. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  2. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  3. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  5. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  6. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us