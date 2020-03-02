Monday

2nd Mar 2020

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Slovakia kicks out centre-left rulers

  • Jan Kuciak and his fiancee were shot dead in 2018 (Photo: Peter Tkac)

By

Slovak people have kicked out their old government in a vote marked by the murder of a journalist in 2018.

The centre-right Ordinary People party of Igor Matovic came first in Saturday's [28 February] election, winning 53 out of 150 seats in parliament.

It beat the centre-left Smer, which had held power for more than a decade, into second place with 38 seats.

Matovic, a 46-year old MP, swept to victory from relative obscurity by hammering Smer on the murders of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova in 2018.

They were killed while Kuciak was investigating Smer-era corruption, causing national and Europe-wide shock.

And it took their deaths for Slovakia to "wake up", Matovic said again after Saturday's results came out.

"We've sent a positive signal to Europe - that Slovakia isn't some corrupt country where journalists [are killed]," he said.

He would form "the best government Slovakia has ever had", he promised.

Slovaks would once again "breathe hope" and "rule of law will apply to all," he said.

Matovic is expected to forge a coalition with the centrist Za Ľudí (which won 12 seats on Saturday) and the libertarian SaS (13 seats) parties.

And almost two-thirds (66 percent) of Slovak voters turned out on Saturday to give him a mandate.

Smer's defeat was the second vote marked by the Kuciak killings, after Slovaks also elected anti-corruption lawyer Zuzana Caputova as president last year.

But the new coalition talks might be tricky despite the wind of change.

Za Ľudí holds socially conservative views, while SaS wants to legalise same-sex marriage and marijuana.

Matovic might need the support of the far-right Sme Rodina party, which won 17 seats on Saturday and which bashes LGBTI people, to have a stable majority in parliament.

And his own style has also attracted negative comment.

Matovic attacked the Smer "mafia" in his campaign slogans and called on voters to "cut off the last head of the Hydra of corruption" as he cast his ballot on Saturday.

"Matovic is a textbook populist," Pavol Hardos, from Comenius University in Bratislava, told the Bloomberg news agency.

"He's the loudest and he's been doing it for longest. He won because he's become the most authentic voice of anger and frustration," Hardos said.

"He has good marketing, but we will be interested in how he will handle his office," Peter Pellegrini, the outgoing Smer prime minister, said.

Meanwhile, if "anger and frustration" have a new place in Slovak politics, there will be no shortage of angry rhetoric in the Slovak parliament for the next four years.

The openly fascist L'SNS party did not do as well as expected, prompting Czech president Milos Zeman to remark that he was happy that "the elections were not won by extremists".

But L'SNS still won 17 seats - making it the joint third largest party in the Slovak lower house.

