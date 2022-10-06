Thursday

6th Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

Spyware-hacked MEPs still seeking answers

  • Wiretapped and hacked MEPs speak out against spyware (Photo: EUobserver)

By

Listen to article

A group of European lawmakers whose phones were hacked or had been wiretapped by apparent state services are still seeking answers.

"It seems that absolutely no one wants to assume any responsibility," Greek socialist Nikos Androulakis told MEPs in Strasbourg on Thursday (6 October).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Androulakis leads the Pasok opposition party, the third largest, in Greece.

Attempts had been made to infect his phone with Predator, a spyware capable of making recordings, around the same time he was elected Pasok leader in December of 2021.

"The minute I say that I'm going to stand for the socialist party, I suddenly realised that I'm a victim of phone hacking or wiretapping," he said.

Androulakis voiced mounting frustration at the lack of accountability by the Greek government, noting his surveillance file is now missing.

"The whole dossier was torn up. It was destroyed," he said.

The Greek case had led to the resignation of the head of the Greek national intelligence service, EYP.

The EYP reports to prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is also a member of the ruling centre-right party New Democracy. Mitsotakis' secretary-general (and nephew) Grigoris Dimitriadis was also dismissed.

Mitsotakis has acknowledged that the EYP wiretapped Androulakis but denies having knowledge of the operations.

"Is he really in the dark? Otherwise, why would he have dismissed these people?," said Androulakis.

Catalan Gate

Others speaking at the same hearing include Catalan pro-independence Spanish MEPs.

The Spanish MEPs are victims of possibly the largest spyware case in the EU, according to findings by Citizen Lab, a Canadian laboratory specialising in digital espionage.

They identified 65 people supporting the Catalan independence movement had been targeted by Pegasus, a sophisticated Israeli-made spyware, and detailed in a report by the New Yorker magazine.

Among them is Green MEP Diana Riba i Giner, who first realised her phone had been hacked on 28 October 2019.

"It was a Monday morning, and I started the day with a call from an assistant at the European Parliament. It was a very long phone call," she said.

"And when the phone call ended, the assistant received an anonymous phone call. And it was a recording of the conversation that we've just had," she said.

Giner said the hack happened around the same time Catalan leaders were sentenced to prison, including her husband Raül Romeva, as well as Oriol Junqueras.

"We were discussing strategy with lawyers. My husband was involved in a legal process," she said.

"We were in the middle of that court case with the pro independence leaders," she said.

Jordi Solé, another pro-independence member of the European Parliament, realised he had been hacked by Pegasus after journalists had his phone checked by Citizen Lab.

"Two [infections] were detected on my phone. And this was actually filmed live and that's how I found out that I was being spied on," he said.

Citizen Lab determined the attacks happened in June 2020, when Solé was discussing internal party strategy.

"We were trying to establish the next steps in order to defend the rights of political prisoners and those in exile," he said.

Solé says he still does not know whether the hacking had been approved by the government or whether there was any legal justification behind it.

"I wonder what judge is able to authorise this and what arguments can be used to justify spying on me and others?," he said.

Pro-independence MEP Antoni Comín made similar comments.

He said the Spanish National Intelligence Service admitted to spying on 18 people in cases that received judicial support.

Comín's name is not among those, but was still identified by Citizen Lab as having been infected by Pegasus.

"I don't know who spied on me. [But] only states have access to Pegasus services. So what body within the Spanish government has spied on me?," he said.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. Poland snubs EU Parliament's spyware probe
  2. EU parliament spyware inquiry eyes Italian firms
  3. NSO surveillance rival operating in EU
  4. Greece accused of undermining rule of law in wiretap scandal
EU parliament spyware inquiry eyes Italian firms

An investigation by Lighthouse Reports and media partners including EUobserver found Italian firms Tykelab and RCS Lab were using surreptitious phone network attacks and sophisticated spyware against targets. The findings have spiked the interest of MEPs already probing spyware abuse.

Investigation

NSO surveillance rival operating in EU

As European Parliament hearings into hacking scandals resume this week, an investigation led by Lighthouse Reports with EUobserver, Der Spiegel, Domani and Irpimedia reveals the unreported scale of operations at a shady European surveillance outfit.

MEPs condemn EU Commission 'leniency' on Hungary

MEPs criticised the EU Commission for what they see as the executive not being tough enough on the government of Viktor Orbán, as Hungary's parliament passed new legislation as part of a deal with the EU executive.

Opinion

What von der Leyen's 'State of Union' didn't mention

Ursula von der Leyen barely noticed that European democracy is under attack not only from external threats, but from within. Two of the world's leading autocratic countries are EU member states.

News in Brief

  1. Sweden: Nord Stream probe points to 'gross sabotage'
  2. Orbán rails against Russia sanctions at Prague summit
  3. MEPs urge inquiry into Mahsa Amini killing and Iran sanctions
  4. Thousands of Hungarian students and teachers protest
  5. Swedish MEP cuts hair mid-speech to support Iran women
  6. Danish general election called for 1 November
  7. Slovenia legalises gay marriage, adoption
  8. Russia's stand-in EU ambassador reprimanded on Ukraine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. What actually happened at the 'most complicated election in the world'?
  2. Europe lays aside quarrels to isolate Putin
  3. Spyware-hacked MEPs still seeking answers
  4. EU leaders discuss gas price cap — amid rationing fear
  5. Germany braces for criticism of national €200bn energy fund
  6. The fossil-fuel agenda behind EU's carbon-capture plans
  7. Four weeks to COP27 — key issues and challenges
  8. EU wants to see US list on Russia financing of politicians

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us