France tops EU police list for DNA collection

  • Of all EU member states, France has collected the most DNA profiles (Photo: Reuters)

France has collected more DNA profiles for police use than any other member state. As of the end of last year, it had amassed almost 6.5m profiles, up from around 6m at the start of 2022.

The figure is cited in an internal EU document dated 4 May and seen by this website. France is followed by Germany with 1.2m, Spain (477,834) and the Netherlands (417,834).

The profiles come under the 'Prüm' framework, which aims to make it easy for police to automate the exchange of DNA, fingerprint and vehicle registration data.

France also led the EU-27 list last year and had proposed, under its EU presidency, to allow for mass DNA searches through the creation of a central router.

The central router would manage interconnections between different national databases as part of the European Commission's overhaul of the Prum regulation.

The EU is now working on expanding it to also include police facial recognition databases, following a European Commission proposal to overhaul the rules in late 2021.

The proposal also gives access to the EU's police agency Europol.

Critics say the reforms are steering the EU towards the creation of a mass biometric surveillance system.

Ella Jakubowska, a policy advisor at the Brussels-based European Digital Rights, an NGO, has in the past equated the reforms to "pouring petrol on the fire that is the state of data collection, processing and cross-border exchange by law enforcement in Europe."

Others also held doubts including the European Data Protection Supervisor, who warned against the automated searching of DNA profiles and facial images.

Talks on the reforms are still underway with the council, representing member states, having adopted its position last summer.

Related stories

Racist algorithms and AI can't determine EU migration policy

Artificial Intelligence in migration is increasingly used to make predictions, assessments, and evaluations based on racist assumptions it is programmed with. But with upcoming AI Act, the EU has a chance to draw red lines on the most harmful technologies.

France tops mass DNA-collection in EU

France has amassed millions of DNA profiles used for criminal probes. The collection comes amid criticism of state led surveillance and heavy handed police.

MEPs back EU facial-recognition ban for police

The European Parliament has backed a moratorium on facial recognition for law-enforcement purposes - bypassing attempts to torpedo the ban on potential mass surveillance.

MEPs push for world's toughest rules on AI

The aim is "to avoid a controlled society based on AI, instead to make AI support more freedom and human development, not a securitarian nightmare" a key MEP on the file said.

EU Parliament parties urge 'no money for Orbán's Hungary'

The Christian Democrat, Social Democrat, liberal and green groups, plus the smaller Left group, warned that the latest legislative developments in Hungary will further deteriorate the rule of law, fundamental rights and democracy.

