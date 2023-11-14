Tuesday

14th Nov 2023

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

Analysis

Why Spain's amnesty deal with Catalans is source of resentment

  • The controversial amnesty law will allow acting prime minister Pedro Sánchez to finally form a new Spanish government this week (Photo: Toshiko Sakurai)

By

Listen to article

The political temperature in Spain is rising in response to the country's new amnesty law — designed to tackle the conflict with Catalonia while also enabling the incumbent Spanish socialist party to stay in power and form the next government.

The bill has sparked concerns about the rule of law as well as potential implications for the country's judicial independence, constitutional integrity, and accountability.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • The amnesty law is an important concession to the former Catalan president and MEP Carles Puigdemont (l) who has been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since he fled Spain in 2017 to evade charges of embezzlement and disobedience (Photo: European Parliament)

The amnesty law is the cornerstone of the agreement reached last week between the socialist party (PSOE) and a Catalan pro-independent party, which will allow acting prime minister Pedro Sánchez to finally form a new government this week.

From the very onset of the negotiations, the bill emerged as a key prerequisite for Carles Puigdemont's Junts party in return for their backing for the re-election of Sánchez as the country's prime minister.

The move, however, has reignited focus on Catalonia's quest to break away from Spain with full independence, and sparked mass protests across the country, highlighting growing unease among the Spanish public.

Protests at the weekend were not an isolated incident. They came after several days of demonstrations mainly at the PSOE headquarters in the capital, Madrid, with clashes with the police, and fascist flags and Nazi salutes on display.

The far-right party Vox, which has been organising some of these protests, has accused Sánchez of a coup.

And the centre-right Partido Popular [Popular Party] says that the amnesty law violates the rule of law in Spain, which has prompted criticism from the head of Europe's conservative parties, Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party.

"The socialist amnesty pact (…) risks breaching the separation of powers and undermining judicial independence," warned Weber. "Respect for the rule of law is not negotiable in the EU".

However, the bill has also been opposed by some socialist party members, including Felipe González, a former prime minister.

This week, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell also suggested that he opposes the amnesty deal.

"Those who know me in Spain can imagine what I think … the political agreements reached with the pro-independence parties certainly cause me a lot of concern," he said on Monday.

Borrell, who is from Catalonia himself, is from the PSOE and served as Sanchez's foreign affairs minister from 2018 to 2019.

Additionally, several legal bodies have also expressed opposition to the law, including conservative judges of the General Council of the Judiciary, various regional courts, and several associations of judges.

The Spanish Supreme Court itself warned this week that it is essential to respect the independence of judges, seen as "incompatible" with the last week's proposed law.

"The rule of law…demands absolute respect for the division of powers," reads the communique of the top Spanish court.

Can the law be appealed?

The amnesty law, unveiled by the Sánchez's party on Monday, would drop legal action against hundreds of politicians, public officials, citizens and policy offers facing criminal charges for their role in the unilateral secession attempt of October 2017 and riots following the 2019 ruling.

And it will also apply to those prosecuted for the symbolic 9N referendum of 2014.

But it does not name specific beneficiaries — which would be unconstitutional.

In 2021, the government of Sánchez granted pardons to nine Catalan independence leaders who had been imprisoned for their roles in that 2017 referendum.

The amnesty law is an important concession to the former Catalan president and MEP Puigdemont, who has been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since he fled Spain in 2017 to evade charges of embezzlement and disobedience. Puigdemont has previously warned that he would not give up on Catalonia's unilateral right to independence.

Once the law is approved, Puigdemont, ex-Catalan health minister and current MEP Antoni Comín, as well as the former Catalan education minister and MEP Clara Ponsatí, will be able to return to Spain without fear of arrest.

The swift implementation of the law, a priority for the PSOE, will be undertaken by each court that has previously issued a judgment or initiated proceedings relevant to the matter.

The amnesty will be applied with a "preferential and urgent" approach and potential (and expected) appeals will not delay its application, according to the draft law published by Spanish media.

Judges, who can file questions over the unconstitutionality of the bill, are obliged to apply the amnesty within two months after the law enters into force.

One of the most controversial points of the negotiations between PSOE and Junts was the investigation of so-called 'lawfare' cases, but the amnesty law does not make such a reference.

On 1 October 2017, Catalonia held an illegal referendum and subsequently declared its independence, before backtracking (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

Not Hungary, not Poland

Although the narrative of those who oppose the amnesty deal is focused on the rule of law and democratic backsliding, the image of Spain within the EU is not the one of those 'illiberal democracy' member states — and that plays a significant role in shaping the ongoing debate around the amnesty deal.

The Spanish bill refers to a precedent in Portugal where amnesty was granted to young offenders in the summer of 2022 during a visit by Pope Francis.

After all, European countries are familiar with the concept of 'amnesty'. After World War II, several European countries granted amnesty to some Nazi collaborators and those involved in resistance movements — in a bid to enhance national reconciliation.

For experts, however, the nature and timing of the amnesty law itself is problematic.

"There is sufficient evidence to understand that this law has been drafted by the direct beneficiaries of an amnesty for corruption crimes," Camino Mortera Martínez from the Centre for European Reform (CER), a think-tank, told EUobserver.

This violates the rule of law and the legal principle that one cannot draft criminal laws ad hominem — but it also highlights that one cannot adopt "transitional justice laws, without social consensus", she added.

Yet, the mechanisms for the protection of the rule of law in Europe tend to be very slow.

In a political move last week, EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders from the liberal group Renew Europe wrote to the Spanish government to request further details on the bill.

But Madrid has not provided any details, stating that the bill has not been filed yet.

Now the Spanish authorities want to meet with Reynders and EU commissioner for transparency Věra Jourová to explain the law.

For Mortera Martínez, the law constitutes an attack on the separation of powers in Spain which is "very dangerous" — but she also highlights that these challenges cannot be easily compared to those of other countries.

"Spain is not Poland, it is not Hungary, it is not Romania. It is also important to highlight this."

With his controversial move to secure Catalan support, Sánchez's decision to grant amnesty seems to mark a significant moment in Spanish politics, generating support as well as criticism.

But only time will tell the true cost of this political pact for Sánchez and the Spanish socialists.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. Spain's Sánchez secures Catalan support to become PM
  2. Sanchez's 'amnesty' talks with Catalan separatists to stay PM
  3. Catalan separatist in next year's EU election race
  4. Catalonia shows dangers of jail terms for non-violence
Spain's Sánchez secures Catalan support to become PM

After noisy protests and prolonged negotiations, Spain's centre-left leader Pedro Sánchez has reached a deal with pro-independence Catalans in exchange for their parliamentary support. A Catalan amnesty bill and an investiture vote are expected next week.

Sanchez's 'amnesty' talks with Catalan separatists to stay PM

Spain's socialist party wants to avoid new elections and is rushing to form a governing coalition for incumbent prime minister Pedro Sánchez before the Socialists' European congress on 10-11 November. But an 'amnesty' for Catalan political separatists is a sticking-point.

Opinion

Catalonia shows dangers of jail terms for non-violence

Time and again, across the world, efforts to "decapitate" non-violent movements, and refusals to engage in political dialogue with them, have led to situations like we are seeing today in Catalonia.

One in two countries in democratic decline, finds study

Half of countries saw a decline in at least one indicator of democracy from 2017-2022 —and Europe is no exception to a "worrying deterioration" in rule of law and press freedom, says rInternational Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.

Opinion

It's time to open up the European Court of Justice

At present, the ECJ considers documents about ongoing proceedings to be confidential and only makes them available once the proceedings have concluded. Arguments submitted by parties are never published, blinding the public to the full picture.

One in two countries in democratic decline, finds study

Half of countries saw a decline in at least one indicator of democracy from 2017-2022 —and Europe is no exception to a "worrying deterioration" in rule of law and press freedom, says rInternational Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.

Latest News

  1. Why Spain's amnesty deal with Catalans is source of resentment
  2. No mass scanning in EU online child-abuse bill, MEPs agree
  3. The EU is failing on Israel-Gaza, so it's now up to member states
  4. Why next European Investment Bank chief should be female
  5. EU backs Israel on 'human shields' in Gaza
  6. Belgium, France, Spain must halt their Kremlin gas deals
  7. Malaga conference sees socialist 'happy warriors' still divided
  8. Kaczynski decries 'German' takeover of Polish parliament

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us