EU to have first-ever anti-racism coordinator

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday (16 September) the priorities for the EU's upcoming anti-racism action plan.

Earlier this year, the murder of George Floyd in the US brought into focus racial discrimination and police brutality also existing in Europe.

Now the commission wants to identify gaps in the bloc's 2000 Race Equality Directive, especially regarding policing and law enforcement.

"Hate is hate and no one should have to put up with it," von der Leyen said in her first State of the Union speech, adding that in the European Union "fighting racism will never be optional".

The head of the EU executive pledged to use the EU budget to tackle racial discrimination in areas such as education, employment, housing to healthcare - aiming to tackle "unconscious bias" in people, institutions and even in algorithms that regulate the internet.

Additionally, Brussels seeks to extend the list of EU crimes to add all forms of hate crime and hate speech based on race, religion, gender or sexuality.

And the commission will have its first-ever anti-racism coordinator, who will be in charge of keeping the issue at the top of the agenda.

The European Parliament's Anti-Racism and Diversity Intergroup (ARDI) welcome the commission's decision to "break the silence and contribute to recognising structural racism in the EU".

But MEP Peter Pollak, who is a member of ARDI, said that it is a "pity" that such an action plan is needed.

'Not enough'

Fellow ARDI MEP Hilde Vautmans said that the upcoming action plan should reflect Europe's "ambition to move beyond statements," containing clear and measurable goals, as well as concrete actions.

For her part, MEP Alice Kuhnke warned that "an action plan is nothing without concrete legislative proposals".

"The times of magnificent words are over. Every politician, parliament and government has to do its utmost to combat racism and other forms of discrimination," she told EUobserver.

Kuhnke said the anti-racism action plan must include a concrete strategy to unblock the directive on equal treatment, which has been stuck in the European Council since 2008 - leaving the bloc without an EU law on discrimination outside of the workplace.

While figures from the EU Fundamental Rights Agency show that one in every three citizen of African descent has suffered racist discrimination, only 15 out of 27 EU member states have specific strategies to combat racism and ethnic discrimination.

The new action plan will call on EU governments to put in place anti-racism action plans by the end of 2022.

Black MEP: 'I have been a victim of police violence'

MEPs urged an end to structural racism and discrimination in Europe and the US, following the brutal killing of black American George Floyd by US police. Socialists and Green MEPs stressed the need to unblock the anti-discrimination directive.

Six 'LGBTI-free' Polish cities left out of EU funding

Six Polish cities that declared themselves as "LGBTI-free zones" have been denied funding under the EU's Town Twinning programme for failing to meet the standards of "equal access and non-discrimination".

Opinion

Why so few women in EU missions?

Angela Merkel is only the seventh woman to chair the Council of the European Union's meetings. And in 2020 there is no woman leading any of the current 11 European civilian missions (let alone the six military operations).

Opinion

On toppling statues

The internationally-acclaimed author of King Leopold's Ghost, Adam Hochschild, writes on Belgium's problems with statues, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

