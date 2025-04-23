Europe's health at a crossroads: Stronger efforts needed to achieve 2030 targets

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by the United Nations in 2015, offer a shared global vision for a more prosperous and equitable world. SDG 3 focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all, and target 3.3 sets the ambitious aim of ending the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and combating hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) by 2030.

Although preventable, 820,000 people were living with HIV, 3.2 million with hepatitis B and 1.8 million with hepatitis C in the EU/EEA as of the end of 2023, and tens of thousands were diagnosed with TB or STIs such as gonorrhoea, chlamydia or syphilis. While Europe has made strides in public health, progress towards SDG 3.3 reveals a critical moment requiring renewed focus and urgent action.

Where do we stand?

The data that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has collected and presented in its newly released progress report shows a concerning picture.

While progress has been made in reducing new HIV and TB infections, the current pace is insufficient to meet the 2030 targets. Alarmingly, some STIs, such as gonorrhoea and syphilis, are also resurging across Europe, and a lack of crucial data obscures the true scale of the challenges posed by chronic hepatitis B and C.

More than a quarter of a million cases of HIV, TB, viral hepatitis, and STIs were reported last year in the EU/EEA, but these aren't just statistics. The numbers represent human suffering, lives at risk, families affected, and a significant burden on healthcare systems and economies.

Despite being preventable, every year, over 57,000 people in the EU/EEA die from AIDS, TB, and hepatitis – a high toll for a continent with available resources, knowledge and effective tools for prevention and control.

Key areas for urgent action

The path forward needs courage and commitment, requiring a ramping up of efforts across three key areas:

Prevention: Proven interventions like condom use, medication (PrEP) for HIV, preventative TB treatment, needle exchange programs, and hepatitis B vaccination should be scaled up and equitable access ensured.

Testing and treatment: Early detection and effective treatment are crucial, both for the health of the individuals impacted and for stopping onward transmission of these infections. We must break down barriers to access and ensure everyone receives the care they need.

Monitoring and surveillance: Robust data collection and surveillance systems are essential to tailor interventions effectively for everyone, including vulnerable populations.

Moving forward together

Addressing these challenges requires focused action. Greater emphasis must be placed on scaling up proven prevention measures and ensuring equitable access to testing and treatment. Sustained efforts are needed to reduce mortality from preventable diseases, and improving the availability and quality of surveillance data is fundamental to track progress accurately.

Europe needs a strong and united effort at all levels to accelerate progress, securing health for all today and the years to come.