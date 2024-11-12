Ad
German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, opens the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.

Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, 12 November 2024

by Körber-Stiftung,

In recent years, German foreign policy has been confronted with an increasingly fragmented global order. In an era of growing multipolarity, questions of peace, security and stability have re-emerged in Europe and become ever more urgent around the globe. With Western values and EU cohesion under scrutiny, German leadership is in demand as a force for sustainable change to face new realities and to develop credible resilience. Finding common ground and maintaining  dialogue is crucial to securing Europe’s role in shaping the world of tomorrow and meeting expectations on the international stage. 

Taking place against the backdrop of a multitude of global tipping points and only a few days  after the US presidential elections, the Berlin Forum 2024 organised by the Körber-Stiftung will address the most pressing questions of German foreign policy today:  

Which old alliances will endure and which strategic partnerships are yet to be forged? How will Europe respond to the simultaneous crises, and balance ad-hoc reactions with long-term solutions? How can we ensure that dialogue remains possible, without allowing Might is Right to prevail?

Opening Panel with Annalena Baerbock, German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs 

German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, opens the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.  

Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Geneva, will speak on the challenges of promoting international humanitarian law in conflict zones.

Moreover, Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Nils Schmid, SPD Parliamentary Group, Amanda Sloat, former Special Assistant of the US President to the National Security Council and Ken Weinstein, Japan Chair and former President and CEO, Hudson Institute, will discuss the  transatlantic implications of the US elections.

Join the livestream, 12 November 2024 I 9:00 – 17:30 CET


Further selected speakers

Bijan Djir-Sarai, General Secretary, Freie Demokratische Partei (FDP), Berlin

Yuriko Backes, Minister for Defence, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 

Władysław Bartoszewski, Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Warsaw 

Hélène Conway-Mouret, MP, Vice President, Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence  and Armed Forces, Sénat (Parliament of the French Republic), Paris 

Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart, Commander, NATO Multinational Corps Northeast (MNC  NE), Szczecin 

Hina Rabbani Khar, former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Islamic Republic of Pakistan;  Chairperson, Foreign Relations Committee, National Assembly of Pakistan, Islamabad

Agenda

09:00 – 09:10 Welcome Address 

Thomas Paulsen, Member of the Executive Board, Körber-Stiftung 

Conférencière: Leslie Schübel, Programme Director International Affairs, Körber-Stiftung 

09:10 – 10:00 Opening Panel 

Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Federal Republic of Germany

Moderator: Anna Engelke, Editor-in-Chief Radio, ARD Capital Studio, Berlin 

10:00 – 11:00 Bursting the Bubble: Alliances in a Changing World Order 

Dubai Abulhoul Alfalasi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fiker Institute, Dubai 

Hina Rabbani Khar, former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Islamic Republic of Pakistan;  Chairperson, Foreign Relations Committee, National Assembly of Pakistan, Islamabad 

Andreas Rödder, Founder and Chairman, Republik21; Chair of Modern and  Contemporary History, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz 

Moderator: Almut Wieland-Karimi, Senior Policy Advisor, Advisory Board, Stiftung Mercator,  Berlin 

11:30 – 12:00 Spotlight Interview

In cooperation with DER SPIEGEL 

Bijan Djir-Sarai, General Secretary, Freie Demokratische Partei (FDP), Berlin

Moderator: Britta Sandberg, Paris Bureau Chief, DER SPIEGEL 

12:00 – 12:45 Körber Global Leaders Dialogue 

Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC),  Geneva 

Moderator: Nora Müller, Executive Director International Affairs, Körber-Stiftung

14:00 – 15:00 After the Ballot: What’s Next for the Transatlantic Partnership? 

Nils Schmid, MP, Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, SPD Parliamentary Group, Deutscher Bundestag, Berlin 

Amanda Sloat, former Special Assistant to the President, National Security Council, The  White House, Washington, DC; Munich Young Leader 2010 

Ken Weinstein, Japan Chair and former President and CEO, Hudson Institute, Washington, DC 

Moderator: Julia Ganter, Programme Director and Editor of The Berlin Pulse, Körber-Stiftung 

15:30 – 16:30 Rising to the Challenge? European Coherence on the Defensive 

Yuriko Backes, Minister for Defence, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 

Władysław Bartoszewski, Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Warsaw 

Hélène Conway-Mouret, MP, Vice President, Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces, Sénat (Parliament of the French Republic), Paris 

Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart, Commander, NATO Multinational Corps Northeast (MNC  NE), Szczecin 

Moderator: Alisa Vogt, Programme Director International Affairs, Körber-Stiftung 

16:30 – 17:15 What Else is New this Week? On Elections and Coalition Break-Ups

• Stefan Kornelius, Head of Politics, Süddeutsche Zeitung, Munich

• Steven Erlanger, Chief Diplomatic Correspondent, The New York Times, Berlin

Moderator: Sarah Kelly, Host, DW Conflict Zone, Deutsche Welle (DW), Berlin 

17:15 – 17:20 Closing Remarks

Author Bio

About the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum 

The Berlin Forum was initiated on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the re-establishment of the  German Federal Foreign Office after the Second World War, and is hosted in cooperation with  the Federal Foreign Office. Since its inception, the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum has become the  leading annual foreign policy gathering in Berlin. 

The stated aim of the Berlin Forum is to stimulate interest in key foreign policy issues among a  wider public in Germany and abroad. 

About the Körber-Stiftung 

The Körber-Stiftung is a non-profit foundation inaugurated in 1959 by the entrepreneur and initiator Kurt A. Körber.

Through operational projects, in networks and, in conjunction with partners, the Körber-Stiftung addresses current social challenges in the areas of activities comprising “Knowledge for Tomorrow”, “International Dialogue”, “Vibrant Civil Society” and “Cultural Impulses for Hamburg”. 

The Körber-Stiftung is now active nationally and internationally in Hamburg and Berlin.

German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, opens the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.

