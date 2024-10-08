AI at work: handle it with humility, yet confidence

In the complex landscape of algorithms, we are still seeking answers to the very basic question: how can we ensure that the integration of AI into our workplaces benefits not only employers and businesses’ efficiency and profitability but also workers’ needs and rights?
Diverging interests, priorities and expectations, along with the inherent complexity of AI systems will make it challenging.
For many, AI appears as the number one threat to employment. As companies swiftly adapt to new technologies, they fear that job displacement, job insecurity and precarious working conditions could become the new standard — even for the high-skilled workforce.
Workers’ rights, and especially their autonomy, could be dramatically restricted by enforcing rigid decision-making, constant performance monitoring, and limiting creativity and personal judgement.
And all this in an era when the world of work strives to overcome the consequences of repeated global crises.
Yet, the opportunities presented by AI are immense, for the industries, but also for workers themselves.
Artificial Intelligence is not only a tool to boost productivity, it is at the same time (or, more precisely, it can become) the catalyst for safer and healthier workplaces, improved work-life balance, and (why not?) a mechanism that will strengthen collective bargaining and support workers' collective action by improving communication, coordination and strategic planning.
Just as railways initially faced scepticism and opposition, modern technologies naturally provoke understandable fears. AI has the potential to become a ‘monster’, but it can also serve as a crucial force driving us towards a more competitive and sustainable future.
The challenge lies in maximising potential benefits while minimising associated risks. Trade unions must be ready to adopt forward-thinking strategies. And, this time, their strategies should be concrete and measurable. Not easy for the trade union movement, considering its versatile role in advocating for workers with diverse needs.
But today, it is more important than ever. As a pan-European trade union umbrella, with more than six million individual members, CESI is ready to set the frame for change and lead collective initiatives that will make AI a driver of progress for all.
As stated in a recent CESI Resolution, the independent trade unions of Europe envision a digital future which will be human-centric and ethical, allowing for workers to thrive in protected and sustainable environments.
To achieve this, we need to:
In adapting to these new challenges, trade unions must evolve. They should be at the forefront in advocating for a fair, transparent and ethical AI that respects work and workers. And they should be ready to rethink old practices that might have the potential to hold them back.
To the workers of today and tomorrow, we say: Empower yourselves and have your say in the digital transformation of work. Embracing innovation goes beyond mere adaptation; it involves actively shaping the path of progress.
The future of work is being written today. Handle it with humility, yet confidence.
Klaus Heeger is secretary general of the European Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CESI), a post he held since 2012. Following his law studies in Bonn, Constance, Strasburg, Madrid and Cologne, he worked for CESI from 1996-2002, at the European Parliament from 2002-2009, and in the private construction sector in Estonia in the years 2010 and 2011. Heeger grew up in Germany, Switzerland, and the former Soviet Union. Alongside German, he speaks English, French, Spanish, Estonian and Russian.
Sara Rinaudo is chairwoman of CESI's working group on The Future of Work, and a member of CESI Youth. As chairwoman,she coordinates discussions between trade union representatives and experts in various fields for the development and issue of publications as well as proposals for the protection and improvement of working conditions in the context of specific topics that catalyse change in the world of work (e.g. digital transition, innovation technology, sustainability, new organisational models etc.)
Klaus Heeger is secretary general of the European Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CESI), a post he held since 2012. Following his law studies in Bonn, Constance, Strasburg, Madrid and Cologne, he worked for CESI from 1996-2002, at the European Parliament from 2002-2009, and in the private construction sector in Estonia in the years 2010 and 2011. Heeger grew up in Germany, Switzerland, and the former Soviet Union. Alongside German, he speaks English, French, Spanish, Estonian and Russian.
Sara Rinaudo is chairwoman of CESI's working group on The Future of Work, and a member of CESI Youth. As chairwoman,she coordinates discussions between trade union representatives and experts in various fields for the development and issue of publications as well as proposals for the protection and improvement of working conditions in the context of specific topics that catalyse change in the world of work (e.g. digital transition, innovation technology, sustainability, new organisational models etc.)