VW: We need to accelerate recalls in Europe

Imelda Wander-Labbe, director of After Sales at VW said Wednesday the German car company recognised "the need to accelerate our speed" with which European diesel cars equipped with cheating software are being fixed. She made the remark at a conference organised by consumer organisation Beuc, but did not promise any financial compensation. EU consumer commissioner Vera Jourova said at the event she's pushing national authorities, but cannot force any redress.