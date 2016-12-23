Ticker
Transport ministers call for haulage crackdown
By EUOBSERVER
Eight EU transport ministers have called for tougher rules in the haulage industry. They wrote to EU transport commissioner Violetta Bulc asking complaining that firms, mainly from Eastern Europe, use small vehicles for international transport, operate through shell companies, and break rules on working hours and wages. France and Germany, two of the countries complaining, currently face a commission probe for requiring a minimum wage for all drivers.