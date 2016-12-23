Ticker
Former EU climate commissioner lands VW job
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission's former climate commissioner, Connie Heegaard, has joined a "sustainability council" at disgraced car company Volkswagen. The German car company last year admitted to cheating in emissions tests on millions of diesel vehicles. "At a first glance, it seems that Mrs Hedegaard will not have a management position in this company," said an EU commission spokesperson. It follows controversial career moves by several former commissioners.