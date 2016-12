By EUOBSERVER

Former British prime minister Tony Blair (1997-2007) came close to deciding to leave Downing Street in 2004 to launch a bid to lead the European Commission instead, according to the diaries of his then spin doctor Alastair Campbell. "He wondered whether he shouldn't go for the European President's [sic] job, because he felt he could do it well," Campbell wrote. The diaries are published in newspaper The New European.