By EUOBSERVER

German interior minister Thomas de Maizere said on Friday that fewer refugees entered Germany in 2015 than previously reported. Instead of 1.1 million asylum seekers, there were 890,000, he said, according to Reuters. "But I want to leave no doubt: The number of 890,000 is still very high," said De Maiziere, adding that a repeat of "the refugee situation" from one year ago should be avoided.