By EUOBSERVER

Estonian MPs have chosen Kersti Kaljulaid as president. The 46-year-old, a former member of the European Court of Auditors with no party affiliation, is the first woman to hold the position. She was the only candidate, proposed by a “council of elders” in the parliament after MPs failed to agree in September. She succeeds Toomas Hendrik Ilves for a five-year mandate in the post, which is largely ceremonial.