By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission on Monday told the Reuters news agency it was "simply not correct and not helpful" of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to have said the EU had failed to pay €3bn that it promised for refugee welfare in Turkey. A spokeswoman said €2.24bn had been allocated, €1.25bn contracted, and €467mn disbursed. "These people promise but do not deliver", Erdogan said earlier at a conference in Ankara.