German vice-chancellor 'worried' by Deutsche Bank

By EUOBSERVER

German vice-chancellor Sigmar Gabriel told reporters Monday: “I'm really worried about the people employed at Deutsche Bank". He said he didn't know whether to "laugh or be furious" at the bank, which blamed its problems on "market forces". The heavily indebted bank, which employs 100,000 people, risks being destabilised by a US fine. Markus Ferber, a German MEP, said the fine was “tit-for-tat" revenge for an EU ruling on Apple.