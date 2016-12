By EUOBSERVER

Polish foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski belittled women protesters who took to the streets of Warsaw on Monday against a bill that would criminalise almost all kinds of abortion. "Women's rights aren't under threat in Poland ... Let them [the protesters] play. If someone thinks Poland doesn't have bigger concerns, let them be my guest", he told the RMF FM radio station. The European Parliament will debate the issue on Wednesday.