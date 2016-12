By EUOBSERVER

Economic growth to slow down in the eurozone and the UK, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its World Economic Outlook published on Tuesday. The British economy will grow 1.8 percent this year and 1.1 percent in 2017, down from 2.2 percent last year, due to uncertainty after the Brexit vote, the IMF said. Eurozone growth will be 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent, compared with 2 percent in 2015.