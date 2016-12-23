Ticker
Merkel stays firm on Brexit conditions
By EUOBSERVER
German chancellor Angela Merkel has warned against allowing exceptions to the EU’s principle of linking access to the single market to free movement of people. British prime minister Theresa May said she wanted maximum market access while retaining total control over immigration after Brexit. But Merkel told German business leaders any exceptions "would create an extremely difficult situation” and represent "a systemic challenge for the entire European Union".