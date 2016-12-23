Paris climate deal to enter into force on 4 November

By EUOBSERVER

The 2015 Paris agreement to reduce carbon emissions and global warming will enter into force on 4 November. The double threshold of 55 ratifying countries representing 55 percent of global emissions was reached on Wednesday after the EU, Canada, Bolivia and Nepal joined in. "The EU has become the trigger of the Paris agreement,” said Slovak environment minister Laszlo Solymos, after depositing EU's ratification instruments at the UN.