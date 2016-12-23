UKIP frontrunner in hospital after fight in EU parliament

By EUOBSERVER

UKIP leadership contender Steven Woolfe is in hospital after collapsing in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. British media report the MEP was punched and hit his head during a brawl with UKIP colleagues, but exact circumstances are unknown. Woolfe was leading the race for the party's vacant leadership position. His only rival, Raheem Kassam, editor in chief at right-wing news site Breitbart UK, halted campaigning after the news emerged.