By EUOBSERVER

Steven Woolfe, a Ukip MEP who collapsed at the European Parliament in Strasbourg after a heated debate with party colleagues, said after medical tests that he had "no blood clot in the brain". "The only consequence at the moment is a bit of numbness on the left hand side of my face," he said in statement. MEP Mike Hookem, who reportedly hit Woolfe, was said to be on the run.