By EUOBSERVER

The dismantling of "the Jungle" camp, where 7 to 10,000 migrants live near Calais, in northern France, will start on 17 October, France's human rights watchdog chief, Jacques Toubon, said on Thursday. Toubon says he is worried by a lack of housing for people who will have to leave the camp, and about how non-accompanied minors will be taken care of.