Ticker
German authority: car emission strategies are 'industry secrets'
By EUOBSERVER
The technical explanation why some carmakers switch off, or turn down emission filter systems at certain temperatures, constitutes "industry secrets and can therefore not be published", Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) told the European Parliament in a written statement ahead of a hearing next week in the Dieselgate committee. The KBA found last April diesel cars were reducing the emission system under temperatures not part of the official test.