EU washes hands of Hungarian media

By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission has said it has no legal power to help journalists in Hungary after the abrupt closure of Nepszabadsag, a leading government-critical newspaper. An EU spokeswoman said on Monday that it was "mainly" up to national authorities to protect media plurality. Nepszabadsag stopped publication citing economic reasons. But its journalists suspect a government crackdown prompted by its articles on corruption in PM Viktor Orban's circle.