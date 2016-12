By EUOBSERVER

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling PiS party, has told German daily Die Welt that if the EU does not had powers back to member states then it risked being torn apart by eurosceptic parties such as the National Front in France or AfD in Germany. "Either we reform the EU or it collapses", he said. "The continent is changing rapidly and ... not for the better," he added.