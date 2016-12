By EUOBSERVER

The ruling Georgian Dream party won 48.6% of votes in Sunday's election compared to 27.1% for its closest rival, the UMP, the country's electoral commission said Monday. Bidzina Ivanshivili, the billionaire oligarch and former PM behind the winning side, celebrated the result as crowds cheered his name. Georgian Dream's foreign policy agenda is to join the EU and Nato. Election watchdogs the OSCE said the vote was broadly fair.