Turkish dissident journalist on Sakharov Prize list

By EUOBSERVER

Award-winning Turkish journalist Can Dundar, a long-time critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is among the finalists for the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize. He was recently sentenced to almost six years in jail for revealing state secrets and is thought to have left the country. Others on the list include Tatar leader Mustafa Dzemilev, and Yazidi survivors of Islamic State attacks. The winner will be selected on 27 October.