Dijsselbloem 'could remain Eurogroup chief' as MP

By EUOBSERVER

Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Dutch financial daily Financieel Dagblad that he could keep his post as chairman of Eurozone ministerials even if he is no longer finance minister. "The rules say the ministers in the Eurogroup choose their president, but not that he has to come from their midst," said Dijsselbloem. His Labour party is expected to face defeat in March 2017 elections, but Dijsselbloem could become an MP.