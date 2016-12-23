Ticker
EU highlights importance of cities with new website
By EUOBSERVER
Local governments are responsible for almost half of all public investment, making them important players on the European scene. Realising their potential, EU energy commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday presented a new website "Cities" showing in one place all relevant Commission information on the subject. "It was quite a complex exercise, breaking traditional silos," he said. "Not less than 15 services were involved, working together".