By EUOBSERVER

Incidents of racist or religious abuse rose 41% in the UK in the month after the Brexit vote in June, the British home office said Thursday. It said there were 3,886 incidents in July last year, but 5,468 in July this year. It also noted a 12% increase in homophobic incidents. A gay rights charity, Galop, earlier this week recorded a 147% increase in homophobic incidents from July to September.