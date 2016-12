By EUOBSERVER

The prime minister of Canada's French-speaking Quebec province has urged Belgium's Wallonia region to back the EU-Canada trade deal, Ceta. Philippe Couillard said on Sunday that the deal was "progressive and modern, without precedent" and Wallonia should have "the wisdom" to support it. Wallonia's regional parliament refused to authorise the Belgian government to close the deal, casting doubt on its signing scheduled for 27 October.