The British and French foreign ministers in Luxembourg Monday condemned Russia's air strikes on civilians in a rebel enclave in the Syrian town of Aleppo. France's Jean-marc Ayrault said his country is "examining all options" on how to get Russia and its ally, Syria, to stop. "We can't close our eyes to the situation", he said. The UK's Boris Johnson said "economic sanctions" on Russia are an option under discussion.