China to strike back at Slovakia over Dalai Lama

By EUOBSERVER

China has threatened a "corresponding response" after Slovak president Andrej Kiska had lunch on Sunday with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China demands "the Slovak side clearly recognise the anti-Chinese separatist nature of the Dalai Lama clique and earnestly respect China's core interests". The Dalai Lama denies seeking independence or separation for Tibet, which has been ruled by China since 1950.