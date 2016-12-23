Commuters seek compensation for Swedish ID checks

By EUOBSERVER

Lawyers representing 565 Danes and Swedes on Thursday formally requested €2.5 million compensation from the Swedish state for trouble related to ID-border checks introduced between Denmark and Sweden on 4 January 2016. "ID checks pose a serious threat to integration and economic growth in the Oresund Region," said Per Tryding, from the southern Swedish chamber of commerce, which took the initiative. He said the controls violate EU rules.